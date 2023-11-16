Luca Marini shares wish to develop a title-winning bike as Honda move looms

The VR46 rider is set to replace Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up.

He will trade a Ducati, today’s best bike on the grid, for a Honda which has under-performed even with the esteemed Marquez riding it.

But an opportunity to lead an entire project to the front of the sport is what attracts Marini is.

Asked about developing a bike, he said: “Yes. I think I can be that kind of rider.”

Marini detailed the strengths that he could bring to Honda: “The speed and the talent. Every MotoGP rider is fast and fantastic.

“I have very good sensitivity on the bike and I can share my feedback very well with the engineers.

“With Gigi Dall’Igna and the Ducati engineers, I’ve done my best [to give] more feedback to help them develop the best bike. Trying to help everyone work together to achieve the target.”

Honda’s mission to replace Marquez, who is heading to Gresini Ducati, took them up and down the MotoGP paddock and even briefly into Moto2.

But they have settled on Marini, reportedly on a two-year deal, which will promote him from being a satellite rider into one of the more historically prestigious spots on the grid.

He admitted to being proud that Honda considered him: “Yes, a lot. For me, it is a great moment.

“It’s something I was looking for, for the future.

“My target, my goal, is to ride for a manufacturer in a factory team and to develop the best bike to fight for the title.

“The opportunity to be in this situation is great. “Let’s see how, in the future, it will be.

“For now, I am happy to be in this position.”

Ahead of this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP, Marini’s move to Repsol Honda is yet to be confirmed as VR46 seek a replacement.

Fermin Aldeguer is in pole position to join Valentino Rossi’s squad.