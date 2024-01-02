The crew chief of every MotoGP rider in 2024
Here are the crew chief and rider pairings for the 2024 MotoGP season.
The crew chief of every MotoGP rider in 2024
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo: Diego Gubellini
Alex Rins: Patrick Primmer
Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir: Santi Hernandez
Luca Marini: Giacomo Guidotti
Ducati Lenovo Team
Enea Bastianini: Marco Rigamonti
Francesco Bagnaia: Cristian Gabarrini
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder: Andres Madrid
Jack Miller: Cristhian Pupulin
Aprilia Racing
Aleix Espargaro: Antonio Jimenez
Maverick Vinales: José Manuel Cazeaux
Prima Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin: Daniele Romagnoli
Franco Morbidelli: Massimo Branchini
LCR Honda
Johann Zarco: David Garcia
Takaaki Nakagami: Klaus Nöhles
GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3
Pedro Acosta: Paul Trevathan
Augusto Fernandez: Alex Merhand
Trackhouse Aprilia Racing
Miguel Oliveira: Giovanni Mattarollo
Raul Fernandez: Noe Herrera
Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez: Donatello Giovanotti
Marc Marquez: Frankie Carchedi
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi: Matteo Flamigni
Fabio Di Giannantonio: David Muñoz
There are eight brand new duos this year.
Notably, Marc Marquez’s move to Gresini Ducati means he will work with Frankie Carchedi, who last season was alongside Fabio di Giannantonio and who worked with Joan Mir during his 2020 championship win at Suzuki.
Marquez is splitting from his long-time crew chief Santi Hernandez who will remain at Repsol Honda, and will now work with Joan Mir.
Luca Marini, Marquez’s replacement at Repsol Honda, will have Giacomo Guidotti as his crew chief.
Pedro Acosta will debut in MotoGP with the Tech3 GASGAS team with crew chief Paul Trevathan, who worked with Pol Espargaro last season, and previously Miguel Oliveira.
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Rins and Johann Zarco are all changing teams and will work with the crew chiefs of their predecessors.