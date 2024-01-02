The crew chief of every MotoGP rider in 2024

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo: Diego Gubellini

Alex Rins: Patrick Primmer



Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir: Santi Hernandez

Luca Marini: Giacomo Guidotti



Ducati Lenovo Team

Enea Bastianini: Marco Rigamonti

Francesco Bagnaia: Cristian Gabarrini



Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder: Andres Madrid

Jack Miller: Cristhian Pupulin



Aprilia Racing

Aleix Espargaro: Antonio Jimenez

Maverick Vinales: José Manuel Cazeaux



Prima Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin: Daniele Romagnoli

Franco Morbidelli: Massimo Branchini



LCR Honda

Johann Zarco: David Garcia

Takaaki Nakagami: Klaus Nöhles



GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3

Pedro Acosta: Paul Trevathan

Augusto Fernandez: Alex Merhand



Trackhouse Aprilia Racing

Miguel Oliveira: Giovanni Mattarollo

Raul Fernandez: Noe Herrera



Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez: Donatello Giovanotti

Marc Marquez: Frankie Carchedi



Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi: Matteo Flamigni

Fabio Di Giannantonio: David Muñoz

There are eight brand new duos this year.

Notably, Marc Marquez’s move to Gresini Ducati means he will work with Frankie Carchedi, who last season was alongside Fabio di Giannantonio and who worked with Joan Mir during his 2020 championship win at Suzuki.

Marquez is splitting from his long-time crew chief Santi Hernandez who will remain at Repsol Honda, and will now work with Joan Mir.

Luca Marini, Marquez’s replacement at Repsol Honda, will have Giacomo Guidotti as his crew chief.

Pedro Acosta will debut in MotoGP with the Tech3 GASGAS team with crew chief Paul Trevathan, who worked with Pol Espargaro last season, and previously Miguel Oliveira.

Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Rins and Johann Zarco are all changing teams and will work with the crew chiefs of their predecessors.