Carmelo Ezpeleta responds to rumours that Dorna could be sold

The 77-year-old is the CEO of the company that organises MotoGP.

“I confirm the rumours of sale, but I would like to know who is spreading them,” he told La Repubblica.

“Every day I receive two or three phone calls from credit institutions asking me if it is true that we are for sale.

“But the banks do not want to buy, they only offer themselves as intermediaries of the operation.

“I can only say that we are ready: we stayed with our first investors from 1998 to 2006: 8 years.

“Then came Bridgepoint, which made some changes and 17 more went through.

“Currently about 20% of Dorna is owned by its workers, and I have the majority; 39% are from Bridgepoint; 38% of a Canadian public fund.

“Anything can happen, at any time, but it hasn't happened yet.

“They certainly like the product and the formula works with the Sprints."

The 2024 MotoGP season is set to be fireworks, headlined by Marc Marquez riding a Ducati.

"Marquez is an extraordinary rider, and the Ducati is an incredible bike,” Ezpeleta said.

“They will have one more champion.

“It will be an exciting World Championship, balanced as and more than this one that has just concluded.

“There will be the challenge between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, but also the appearance of Marquez astride a Ducati and the arrival of Pedro Acosta.

“But be careful because Marco Bezzecchi is going very well and so is Enea Bastianini. It will be a great fight for the title."