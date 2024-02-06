How to follow the 2024 MotoGP Sepang test today

This is how to follow the MotoGP Sepang test on February 6-8. We’ve also listed the MotoGP Sepang test start times below.

Every MotoGP rider will be on track for the three-day test in Malaysia.

It is a crucial opportunity for riders and teams to develop new parts and gather data ahead of the 2024 MotoGP season.

For some riders, it is only the second opportunity to jump on their new bikes after switching teams for this year.

Marc Marquez will ride a Ducati for only the second time, after debuting at the postseason Valencia test in November.

Some MotoGP riders have enjoyed a head-start due to the new concessions rules because they were allowed to partake in the Sepang shakedown.

Pedro Acosta (the Tech3 GASGAS rookie) topped the timesheets on the third day of the shakedown.

The Yamaha and Honda riders were also involved in the shakedown.

That means that the Ducati clan are playing catch-up from February 6-8 at the official test.

HOW TO FOLLOW 2024 MOTOGP SEPANG TEST FROM ANYWHERE

There is no live stream to watch every lap of the 2024 MotoGP Sepang test.

But don't worry, we've got you covered.

Follow Crash.net for live timings and information from the track including all the latest news, tech updates, and interviews.

Also, follow the Crash.net MotoGP X account for all the best pictures and clips.

From 2pm local time (6am UK time), the MotoGP social media accounts will feature their reporters reviewing the latest action.

Then from 5.30pm until 9pm local time (9.30am until 11am UK time) you can watch 'After The Flag' on MotoGP.com to hear about the day's action.

2024 MotoGP Sepang test start times

Tuesday February 6

10am-6pm local time / 2am-10am UK time

Wednesday February 7

10am-6pm local time / 2am-10am UK time

Thursday February 8

10am-6pm local time / 2am-10am UK time