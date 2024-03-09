Starting grid for 2024 Qatar MotoGP: How the sprint and grand prix will begin

Here is the starting grid for the Qatar MotoGP sprint and grand prix.

2024 Qatar MotoGP starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 6 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 22 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24)

Jorge Martin secured the first pole position of the 2024 MotoGP season, thanks to a stunning new lap record.

Martin had plenty of challengers however, as Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini came very close to leapfrogging the Prima Pramac Ducati rider.

Brad Binder and Marc Marquez also looked set to move past Martin on their final lap, before losing time in the final sector.

The opening qualifying of 2024 was a disastrous one for Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha.

Neither brand represented the top 12 positions, with Johann Zarco the first to miss out in P13.

The sprint race is later today before tomorrow's Qatar MotoGP race.