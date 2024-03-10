Starting grid for 2024 Qatar MotoGP: How today's race will begin

The starting grid for the Qatar MotoGP after Jorge Martin led the way in a tight qualifying in Lusail.

Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March

Here is the starting grid for the Qatar MotoGP sprint and grand prix.

2024 Qatar MotoGP starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
6Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)
14Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
15Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)
22Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24) 

Jorge Martin secured the first pole position of the 2024 MotoGP season, thanks to a stunning new lap record.

Martin had plenty of challengers however, as Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini came very close to leapfrogging the Prima Pramac Ducati rider.

Brad Binder and Marc Marquez also looked set to move past Martin on their final lap, before losing time in the final sector.

The opening qualifying of 2024 was a disastrous one for Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha.

Neither brand represented the top 12 positions, with Johann Zarco the first to miss out in P13.

The sprint race on Saturday was won by Jorge Martin.

