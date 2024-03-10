Starting grid for 2024 Qatar MotoGP: How today's race will begin
The starting grid for the Qatar MotoGP after Jorge Martin led the way in a tight qualifying in Lusail.
Here is the starting grid for the Qatar MotoGP sprint and grand prix.
|2024 Qatar MotoGP starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|22
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
Jorge Martin secured the first pole position of the 2024 MotoGP season, thanks to a stunning new lap record.
Martin had plenty of challengers however, as Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini came very close to leapfrogging the Prima Pramac Ducati rider.
Brad Binder and Marc Marquez also looked set to move past Martin on their final lap, before losing time in the final sector.
The opening qualifying of 2024 was a disastrous one for Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha.
Neither brand represented the top 12 positions, with Johann Zarco the first to miss out in P13.
The sprint race on Saturday was won by Jorge Martin.