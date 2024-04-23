LCR to 'approach' 2025 Honda talks in ‘upcoming weeks’

LCR is the third team, alongside Pramac and VR46, yet to sign with a MotoGP manufacturer for 2025.

Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

While much speculation has been focussed on the future machinery of Pramac and VR46, LCR is the other satellite MotoGP team out of contract with its manufacturer at the end of this season.

But having run Honda machinery since joining the premier class (with Casey Stoner) in 2006 - and given current LCR rider Johann Zarco is only in the first year of a two-year (HRC) contract - a change seems unlikely.

Nevertheless, KTM made a “friendly phone call” to LCR last year, as the Austrian factory sought to try and secure more RC16s on the grid.

“I replied that I had signed a three-year contract with Honda that will expire at the end of next year [2024],” LCR boss Lucio Cecchinello revealed at the time, adding:

"I've been with Honda for 18 years, it's clear it would be difficult for me to leave. I feel like a Honda man."

But what is the current status of the LCR-Honda contract talks for 2025?

An LCR spokesperson told Crash.net that ‘during the upcoming weeks’ Cecchinello will ‘approach it with HRC’.

If HRC failed to reach a new agreement with LCR, it would presumably need to move Zarco alongside Luca Marini at the factory Repsol Honda team to see out the second year of his contract. 

Like Zarco, Marini has signed with HRC until the end of 2025 but their team-mates - Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) and Joan Mir (Repsol) - are out of contract at the end of this season.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
4 mins ago
What’s behind Mercedes’ “desperate” experiments? Ex-F1 mechanic shares theory
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
16 mins ago
Joan Mir: “We can’t expect a big leap at this stage”
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
46 mins ago
Raul Fernandez set to make 2024 Aprilia debut at Jerez MotoGP test
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
‘Development freeze’ behind 2027 MotoGP rules delay?
Jorge Martin, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP Race, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 14 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Johnny Herbert faced 'torrent of death threats’ after Fernando Alonso penalty
Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has acted as an FIA steward
Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has acted as an FIA steward

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
LCR to 'approach' 2025 Honda talks in ‘upcoming weeks’
Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lando Norris worried F1 fans will be turned off by ‘boring’ Max Verstappen dominance
(L to R): Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in qualifying parc
(L to R): Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with third…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Aprilia theory as Marc Marquez admits he will "listen" to rival offers
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
19 hours ago
Helmut Marko admits Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are still on Red Bull's radar
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium…