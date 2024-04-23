‘Development freeze’ behind 2027 MotoGP rules delay?

The five MotoGP manufacturers appear to be in agreement on the main technical changes for the next contract cycle, from 2027-2031.

Since the winter, factory bosses have been openly speaking of a reduced (850cc) engine capacity, plus aerodynamic restrictions and a possible ban on ride-height devices.

But there is still no official announcement.

According to Speedweek.com, the reason for the delay is disagreement over a development freeze on the current 1,000cc machines, to allow resources to be moved to the creation of the new 850cc bikes.

Without a freeze, factories would need to develop their 1,000cc bikes up until the final round of 2026, while also footing the bill for the replacement 850cc machines.

Ducati, KTM and Aprilia were said to be in favour of a development freeze for the 1,000cc machines during 2025 and 2026. However, the Japanese factories, Honda and Yamaha, would face being ‘locked’ at their current uncompetitive level.

Speedweek reports that Aprilia - which has charged to three wins in the last four races with Maverick Vinales - then ‘changed sides’ and joined the Japanese in wanting development to continue for the remaining 1,000cc seasons.

A possible solution would be to use a concession-style system, whereby manufacturers enter the development freeze once they have exceeded a certain number of podiums or manufacturers’ points.