Andrea Dovizioso “what happens to us in life when you take these hits” update

Andrea Dovizioso has provided an update on his recovery from a scary crash.

The MotoGP Legend faces a long period of recuperation after suffering multiple injuries in a motocross accident nearly three weeks ago.

Dovizioso has said: “I didn't expect to have so much love in the past week. Via WhatsApp, via social media, I wanted to thank you so much and update you about my situation.

“I broke my right clavicle, I had to get it operated on because it wasn't in good shape. And they had to fix my acronium ligament.

“The other fractures are nothing serious. It just takes a little patience: I broke two ribs, three vertebraes, a small crack in the sternum. I made the nerve angry of the left knee, I had a small paralysis of my foot but it has already recovered.

“Then I broke my wrist. I have a small fracture of the acetabulum of the pelvis. I have to respect it and so I have to use a wheelchair for 2/3 weeks.

“I believe that what happens to us in life when you take these hits, it gives you an opportunity to have a clearer focus to understand what you do want to live for, and what do you want to do.

“I'm processing, now I have a lot of time to think but I believe you can take positives from this.

“I wanted to thank the people around me, I consider myself very lucky.

“Yuri is the person who has experienced many beautiful moments but consequently also many difficult moments like this one because when he finds you on the ground, that you have to regain consciousness and you are fractured, these are tough moments.

“Fabrizio Borra, we've known each other since 2005 which has become friendship, mutual respect, every time he sees my number on his phone he always responds and having this response and directing me in the right direction makes a difference.

“Doctor Porcellini, it is not the first time he has operated on me, has always been very helpful and even this time he managed to pamper me, perform a big clavicle operation while also managing the rest of my body.

“It's been a tough week at the Sassuolo hospital but the whole team made me live these six days in the best way.

“I want to thank both the Florence hospital and the Sassuolo hospital. I want to thank that crazy person from Chionne known as "Grizzly", a friend who is a former physiotherapist, to hear his opinion always makes the difference and reassures me.

“My family, my friends have been really close to me so thank you so much for everything and now we're going to put it back together and we're off again!"

