First whispers in Italy that Pramac are “trying again” to sign Marc Marquez

Rumblings in the home country of Pramac Ducati hint at a new twist in Marc Marquez's 2025 plan

Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Marc Marquez is being targeted by Pramac Ducati for 2025, according to the rumour mill from Italy.

The eight-time champion’s decision for next year will impact the rest of the rider market like a domino effect.

Marquez quit Honda to join Gresini Ducati this year but is only tied to his new team on a one-year contract.

His adaptation to the year-old Ducati has, after three rounds of the MotoGP season, been very productive and hinted at brighter moments to come.

But the factory Ducati team, or Pramac, could offer him the latest-spec bike.

And Pramac have reportedly reignited their year-old interest in Marquez.

“Today they are trying again,” Motosprint reported from Italy, where Pramac and Ducati are based.

And although Marquez “really likes the independent Ducati of the Gresini team”, he “prefers” the idea of riding the developed version enjoyed by the factory and Pramac riders, the report states.

It is claimed that Marquez “will go to Pramac if Pramac wants him” but will stay at Gresini in the unlikely scenario that he is given a latest-spec Desmosedici next year.

The option of wearing red at the factory team is also inevitably an option.

Marquez was first linked to Pramac last year before choosing to go to Gresini.

Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli currently make up Pramac’s rider duo but both are out of contract at the end of this year.

Martin is expected to leave the team whether he wins the championship or not. He will either be offered a promotion to the factory team or quit for another manufacturer.

So there will be an obvious space for Marquez, even accounting for the arrival of Fermin Aldeguer.

Aldeguer will join Ducati in MotoGP next year but it is unconfirmed which team he will be allocated to. Pramac are his expected destination.

The other key piece to the puzzle is the future of the Pramac team itself.

Their contract as a Ducati satellite team expires this year and they have not yet activated a contractual clause to extend their partnership by two years.

Activating the clause and remaining with Ducati should also guarantee the use of GP25 bikes next year.

In turn, it means Gresini will not be given a GP25 for Marquez next year.

Yamaha’s interest in acquiring a satellite team - and Pramac’s availability - remains in the mix. Should Yamaha succeed in tempting Pramac across, it would end the possibility of Pramac signing Marquez. So, for Pramac, they are balancing the future of their entire team against their 2025 rider options.

Marquez is back in action this weekend at the Spanish MotoGP in Jerez, continuing his adaptation to the GP23.

But it is clear that his 2025 plans are on his mind.

“For me, all the doors are open,” he told TNT Sports in Texas.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
First whispers in Italy that Pramac are “trying again” to sign Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
Nico Hulkenberg closes in on Audi F1 move for 2025: “Only the signature is missing”
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2 hours ago
The one scenario Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull for Mercedes: “If he knows that…”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…
IndyCar
News
2 hours ago
Josef Newgarden DQ’d, loses win at St. Petersburg
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden
F1
News
3 hours ago
Ferrari’s HP deal “will help afford” Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull-Oracle comparison made
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Charles Leclerc labelled as “too nice” as concerns raised ahead of Lewis Hamilton arrival
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Race Day. -
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
WSBK
News
3 hours ago
Official: Bimota return to WSBK, forming new team with Kawasaki
Bimota
Bimota
F1
Feature
4 hours ago
Money woes, dire displays and a paddock arrest - 10 F1 teams who failed horribly
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Under-pressure Francesco Bagnaia admits “we've been on the defensive”
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April