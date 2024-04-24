First whispers in Italy that Pramac are “trying again” to sign Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez is being targeted by Pramac Ducati for 2025, according to the rumour mill from Italy.

The eight-time champion’s decision for next year will impact the rest of the rider market like a domino effect.

Marquez quit Honda to join Gresini Ducati this year but is only tied to his new team on a one-year contract.

His adaptation to the year-old Ducati has, after three rounds of the MotoGP season, been very productive and hinted at brighter moments to come.

But the factory Ducati team, or Pramac, could offer him the latest-spec bike.

And Pramac have reportedly reignited their year-old interest in Marquez.

“Today they are trying again,” Motosprint reported from Italy, where Pramac and Ducati are based.

And although Marquez “really likes the independent Ducati of the Gresini team”, he “prefers” the idea of riding the developed version enjoyed by the factory and Pramac riders, the report states.

It is claimed that Marquez “will go to Pramac if Pramac wants him” but will stay at Gresini in the unlikely scenario that he is given a latest-spec Desmosedici next year.

The option of wearing red at the factory team is also inevitably an option.

Marquez was first linked to Pramac last year before choosing to go to Gresini.

Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli currently make up Pramac’s rider duo but both are out of contract at the end of this year.

Martin is expected to leave the team whether he wins the championship or not. He will either be offered a promotion to the factory team or quit for another manufacturer.

So there will be an obvious space for Marquez, even accounting for the arrival of Fermin Aldeguer.

Aldeguer will join Ducati in MotoGP next year but it is unconfirmed which team he will be allocated to. Pramac are his expected destination.

The other key piece to the puzzle is the future of the Pramac team itself.

Their contract as a Ducati satellite team expires this year and they have not yet activated a contractual clause to extend their partnership by two years.

Activating the clause and remaining with Ducati should also guarantee the use of GP25 bikes next year.

In turn, it means Gresini will not be given a GP25 for Marquez next year.

Yamaha’s interest in acquiring a satellite team - and Pramac’s availability - remains in the mix. Should Yamaha succeed in tempting Pramac across, it would end the possibility of Pramac signing Marquez. So, for Pramac, they are balancing the future of their entire team against their 2025 rider options.

Marquez is back in action this weekend at the Spanish MotoGP in Jerez, continuing his adaptation to the GP23.

But it is clear that his 2025 plans are on his mind.

“For me, all the doors are open,” he told TNT Sports in Texas.