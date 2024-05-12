Starting grid for today's French MotoGP: How the grid will line-up

The starting grid for Sunday's French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
French MotoGP, Le Mans - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Jorge MartinSPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
2Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
3Maverick ViñalesSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
5Marco BezzecchiITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
6Aleix EspargaroSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
7Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
8Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
9Franco MorbidelliITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
10Enea BastianiniITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
11Jack MillerAUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
12Miguel OliveiraPOR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
13Marc MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
14Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
15Johann ZarcoFRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
16Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Alex MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
18Joan MirSPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
19Takaaki NakagamiJPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
20Augusto FernandezSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
21Luca MariniITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
22Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)

Despite a fall at turn three, Jorge Martin secured pole position at Le Mans thanks to a new all-time MotoGP lap record.

Francesco Bagnaia was also underneath the new lap record set by Enea Bastianini just moment prior in Q1, as he took P2 ahead of Maverick Vinales.

Their strongest weekend combined, both Pertamina Endure VR46 riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi produced late laps to secure a second row starting position.

His worst starting position since joining Ducati, Marc Marquez is all the way back on row five.

It wasn't much better for team-mate and brother Alex Marquez, who despite beinf very quick in FP2, could only manage P17.

