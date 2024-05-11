2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)19m 49.694s
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+2.280s
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+4.174s
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+4.798s
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+7.698s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+9.185s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+11.190s
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+11.516s
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+12.257s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.699s
11Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+13.492s
12Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+15.578s
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+16.439s
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+16.816s
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+16.969s
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+19.123s
17Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+23.618s
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+27.854s
 Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin strengthens his title lead with a lights-to-flag victory in the 2024 French MotoGP Sprint race, but there was plenty of drama behind.

Starting from a record pole position time, Martin comfortably held his advantage into Turn 1 while Francesco Bagnaia – starting alongside – was swamped off the line and plummeted to 15th.

Things got even worse for the Jerez winner and reigning champion, who later ran through the gravel - presumably due to an ongoing technical issue - and eventually retired his Ducati from last place.

Another frontrunner to suffer an early setback was Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, penalised with a double long-lap penalty for jumping the start while in third place.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez, starting 13th after failing to progress past his first Ducati visit to Qualifying 1, darted around his rivals to reach fourth place by the end of the opening lap.

That became a podium place when Espargaro served his first long lap, with only Martin and Bezzecchi still ahead of the #93.

Marquez was starting to inch towards fellow GP23 rider Bezzecchi when the VR46 competitor suddenly lost the front on entry to the Esses with four laps to go.

Maverick Vinales held on to an inherited third in the face of late pressure from Enea Bastianini, with Espargaro claiming fifth.

Rookie Pedro Acosta lost ground on the opening lap before eventually returning to seventh - where he had started - which became sixth after Bezzecchi’s exit. Acosta made a big late save along the way.

Home hero Fabio Quartararo dragged his Yamaha to eighth in qualifying but missed out on points in tenth.

Countryman Johann Zarco rode from 15th to 13th to be the top Honda. 

Starting last after technical issues in qualifying, Brad Binder recovered to 14th - then lost places around the same time Alex Rins fell and finished 15th.

The sunny weather meant all riders except Jack Miller (8th) chose the hard front tyre with the soft rear.

However, rain is a threat for Sunday...

