2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 19m 49.694s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +2.280s 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +4.174s 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +4.798s 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +7.698s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +9.185s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +11.190s 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +11.516s 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +12.257s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +12.699s 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +13.492s 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +15.578s 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +16.439s 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +16.816s 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +16.969s 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +19.123s 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +23.618s 18 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +27.854s Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) DNF Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin strengthens his title lead with a lights-to-flag victory in the 2024 French MotoGP Sprint race, but there was plenty of drama behind.

Starting from a record pole position time, Martin comfortably held his advantage into Turn 1 while Francesco Bagnaia – starting alongside – was swamped off the line and plummeted to 15th.

Things got even worse for the Jerez winner and reigning champion, who later ran through the gravel - presumably due to an ongoing technical issue - and eventually retired his Ducati from last place.

Another frontrunner to suffer an early setback was Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, penalised with a double long-lap penalty for jumping the start while in third place.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez, starting 13th after failing to progress past his first Ducati visit to Qualifying 1, darted around his rivals to reach fourth place by the end of the opening lap.

That became a podium place when Espargaro served his first long lap, with only Martin and Bezzecchi still ahead of the #93.

Marquez was starting to inch towards fellow GP23 rider Bezzecchi when the VR46 competitor suddenly lost the front on entry to the Esses with four laps to go.

Maverick Vinales held on to an inherited third in the face of late pressure from Enea Bastianini, with Espargaro claiming fifth.

Rookie Pedro Acosta lost ground on the opening lap before eventually returning to seventh - where he had started - which became sixth after Bezzecchi’s exit. Acosta made a big late save along the way.

Home hero Fabio Quartararo dragged his Yamaha to eighth in qualifying but missed out on points in tenth.

Countryman Johann Zarco rode from 15th to 13th to be the top Honda.

Starting last after technical issues in qualifying, Brad Binder recovered to 14th - then lost places around the same time Alex Rins fell and finished 15th.

The sunny weather meant all riders except Jack Miller (8th) chose the hard front tyre with the soft rear.

However, rain is a threat for Sunday...