2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|19m 49.694s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+2.280s
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+4.174s
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+4.798s
|5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+7.698s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+9.185s
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+11.190s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+11.516s
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+12.257s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+12.699s
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+13.492s
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+15.578s
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+16.439s
|14
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+16.816s
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+16.969s
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+19.123s
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+23.618s
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+27.854s
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|DNF
* Rookie
Jorge Martin strengthens his title lead with a lights-to-flag victory in the 2024 French MotoGP Sprint race, but there was plenty of drama behind.
Starting from a record pole position time, Martin comfortably held his advantage into Turn 1 while Francesco Bagnaia – starting alongside – was swamped off the line and plummeted to 15th.
Things got even worse for the Jerez winner and reigning champion, who later ran through the gravel - presumably due to an ongoing technical issue - and eventually retired his Ducati from last place.
Another frontrunner to suffer an early setback was Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, penalised with a double long-lap penalty for jumping the start while in third place.
Meanwhile, Marc Marquez, starting 13th after failing to progress past his first Ducati visit to Qualifying 1, darted around his rivals to reach fourth place by the end of the opening lap.
That became a podium place when Espargaro served his first long lap, with only Martin and Bezzecchi still ahead of the #93.
Marquez was starting to inch towards fellow GP23 rider Bezzecchi when the VR46 competitor suddenly lost the front on entry to the Esses with four laps to go.
Maverick Vinales held on to an inherited third in the face of late pressure from Enea Bastianini, with Espargaro claiming fifth.
Rookie Pedro Acosta lost ground on the opening lap before eventually returning to seventh - where he had started - which became sixth after Bezzecchi’s exit. Acosta made a big late save along the way.
Home hero Fabio Quartararo dragged his Yamaha to eighth in qualifying but missed out on points in tenth.
Countryman Johann Zarco rode from 15th to 13th to be the top Honda.
Starting last after technical issues in qualifying, Brad Binder recovered to 14th - then lost places around the same time Alex Rins fell and finished 15th.
The sunny weather meant all riders except Jack Miller (8th) chose the hard front tyre with the soft rear.
However, rain is a threat for Sunday...