Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 135 2 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 98 (-37) 3 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 94 (-41) 4 ˅2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 91 (-44) 5 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 83 (-52) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 80 (-55) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 67 (-68) 8 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 63 (-72) 9 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 51 (-84) 10 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 37 (-98) 11 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 33 (-102) 12 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 27 (-108) 13 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 25 (-110) 14 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 23 (-112) 15 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 18 (-117) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 15 (-120) 17 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 13 (-122) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 12 (-123) 19 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 9 (-126) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 7 (-128) 21 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-128) 22 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 6 (-129)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie