Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Catalan Sprint race at Barcelona, round 6 of 21.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|135
|2
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|98
|(-37)
|3
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|94
|(-41)
|4
|˅2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|91
|(-44)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|83
|(-52)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|80
|(-55)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|67
|(-68)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|63
|(-72)
|9
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|51
|(-84)
|10
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|37
|(-98)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|33
|(-102)
|12
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|27
|(-108)
|13
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|25
|(-110)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|23
|(-112)
|15
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|18
|(-117)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|15
|(-120)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|13
|(-122)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-123)
|19
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|9
|(-126)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|(-128)
|21
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-128)
|22
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|6
|(-129)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie