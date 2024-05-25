Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Catalan Sprint race at Barcelona, round 6 of 21.

Barcelona Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)135 
2^1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)98(-37)
3^1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)94(-41)
4˅2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)91(-44)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)83(-52)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*80(-55)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)67(-68)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)63(-72)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)51(-84)
10=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)37(-98)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)33(-102)
12^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)27(-108)
13˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)25(-110)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)23(-112)
15=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)18(-117)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)15(-120)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)13(-122)
18=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)12(-123)
19=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)9(-126)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)7(-128)
21=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-128)
22=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)6(-129)

 

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

