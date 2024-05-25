Starting grid for the Catalunya MotoGP: How the race will begin

MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 13 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 14 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V)

Aleix Espargaro claimed pole position thanks to a new all-time lap record in Barcelona, before taking his second MotoGP sprint win at his home round.

Francesco Bagnaia, who looked set to claim that victory before crashing out of the lead on the final lap, will again start from P2 in the grand prix.

Raul Fernandez, who like Bagnaia crashed out of the sprint when leading, starts from third after having his fastest Q2 time reinstated after it was initially deleted due to yellow flags.

Fourth in the sprint race, championship leader Jorge Martin will lead away the third row once again.

Following another epic performance from outside the top ten, Marc Marquez - second in the sprint - will start the grand prix from P14.