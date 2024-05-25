Starting grid for the Catalunya MotoGP: How the race will begin
Starting grid for the Catalunya MotoGP after Aleix Espargaro converted pole into a sprint win.
|MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|8
|Alex Rins
|SPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|14
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
HRC Test Team (RC213V)
Aleix Espargaro claimed pole position thanks to a new all-time lap record in Barcelona, before taking his second MotoGP sprint win at his home round.
Francesco Bagnaia, who looked set to claim that victory before crashing out of the lead on the final lap, will again start from P2 in the grand prix.
Raul Fernandez, who like Bagnaia crashed out of the sprint when leading, starts from third after having his fastest Q2 time reinstated after it was initially deleted due to yellow flags.
Fourth in the sprint race, championship leader Jorge Martin will lead away the third row once again.
Following another epic performance from outside the top ten, Marc Marquez - second in the sprint - will start the grand prix from P14.