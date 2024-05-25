Starting grid for the Catalunya MotoGP: How the race will begin

Starting grid for the Catalunya MotoGP after Aleix Espargaro converted pole into a sprint win.

MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Aleix EspargaroSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
2Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
3Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
4Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
5Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
7Jorge MartinSPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
8Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
9Jack MillerAUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
10Franco MorbidelliITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
11Enea BastianiniITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
12Maverick ViñalesSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
13Alex MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
14Marc MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
15Miguel OliveiraPOR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
16Marco BezzecchiITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
17Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
18Johann ZarcoFRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
19Augusto FernandezSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
20Takaaki NakagamiJPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
21Joan MirSPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
22Luca MariniITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
23Stefan BradlGER
HRC Test Team (RC213V)

Aleix Espargaro claimed pole position thanks to a new all-time lap record in Barcelona, before taking his second MotoGP sprint win at his home round.

Francesco Bagnaia, who looked set to claim that victory before crashing out of the lead on the final lap, will again start from P2 in the grand prix.

Raul Fernandez, who like Bagnaia crashed out of the sprint when leading, starts from third after having his fastest Q2 time reinstated after it was initially deleted due to yellow flags.

Fourth in the sprint race, championship leader Jorge Martin will lead away the third row once again.

Following another epic performance from outside the top ten, Marc Marquez - second in the sprint - will start the grand prix from P14.

