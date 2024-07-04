Valentino Rossi rides Eddie Lawson’s iconic bike and Yamaha WSBK machine

Valentino Rossi got the chance to ride Eddie Lawson’s 1987 Yamaha YZR500 at Jerez for a Yamaha Racing Heritage Club meeting.

Lawson's classic bike finished third in the 500cc World Championship.

The nine-time world champion Rossi was joined by Yamaha World Superbike riders, including six-time champion Jonathan Rea.

Rea also got the chance to ride Giacomo Agostini’s Yamaha TZ750, the bike that the 15-time world champion took his final victory on back in 1977.

The Northern Irish rider also got the chance to head out on track with Rossi, both of them riding Eddie Lawson’s 1987 and 1990 Yamaha YZR500 machines.

As a part of the Yamaha Racing Experience, Rossi also got the chance to try out Remy Gardner’s 2024 GRT Yamaha R1 Superbike.