Raul Fernandez: “When we are relaxed and enjoying racing, we are fast”

Raul Fernandez is aiming to continue his impressive form at this weekend's German MotoGP after finishing eighth in Assen.

The Trackhouse rider suffered a big crash earlier in the weekend at turn seven, however, it didn’t slow the Spaniard down as he once again out-performed team-mate Miguel Oliveira.

“I’m happy because we come off a good result in Assen,” said Fernandez. “We did a good job there and first of all, I want to feel ready and 100% fit because I had this heavy crash in Assen that was quite painful.

“I’m sure I will feel better after a few days of rest. So, for Sachsenring, I just want to be happy, try to get to Q2, take it day by day and aim to be relaxed.

“This is the key because when we are doing a good job and when we are relaxed and enjoying racing, we are fast. This is the goal for Germany as well.”

Due to his up-turn in form Fernandez looks set to stay in MotoGP next season, which is also the case for Oliveira.

The Portuguese rider struggled at Assen but is hoping to bounce back at Sachsenring, a circuit he’s been very strong at in the past.

Oliveira added: “Sachsenring is a very unique and interesting track. It’s very short with a lot of left corners.

“Usually, I’ve always been very competitive in Germany so I am definitely looking forward to getting there for this last round of the first half of this season, before the break and trying to get a good feeling straight away with the RS-GP24 and close off with good form and points.”

