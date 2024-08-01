Official: Alex Rins re-signs with Yamaha

Yamaha has officially confirmed that Alex Rins will remain alongside Fabio Quartararo in the factory Monster team for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons.

Rins, a race winner for Suzuki and then LCR Honda, joined Yamaha for the start of this season on a one-year deal.

Although he has only taken a best Grand Prix finish of 13th so far this year, missing the German weekend due to injury, his past success combined with ‘superb work ethic’, ‘attention to detail’ and ‘extensive experience’ mean Rins is seen as a ‘crucial element in Yamaha's multi-year plan where bike development has the highest priority.’

After undergoing surgery just before the summer break, Rins returns to race action at Silverstone this weekend.

“We are delighted to announce that Álex Rins will continue as a Yamaha factory rider for a further two years,” said Yamaha Racing managing director Lin Jarvis.

“We have clearly stated that we have a strong desire and intent to return to the top again in the MotoGP championship. To achieve that goal, we have already recruited new staff, changed our internal organisation structures, and expanded our external technical partnerships.

“We have additionally committed to expand our presence in 2025 with an independent second Factory Team and now it is time to ensure that we have the riders we want to achieve the results we, and they, crave for.

“Álex signing on for two more years is an important part of our plan for the MotoGP Project.

“Álex is not only a very talented and fast rider, but he is also technically savvy, a hard worker, and a real team player. The collaboration between Álex and Fabio gives Yamaha the confidence that together they can strengthen the bike development project.

“Now that the 2025-26 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider line-up is established, we are greatly looking forward to the next 11 races of the 2024 season with Álex and Fabio, fully focused on the task at hand.”

Rins added: “I'm very happy to continue working with Yamaha for two more years, and I want to thank the team and the management in Iwata for their trust in me.

“We have a clear goal, to bring Yamaha where it belongs, and that's to fight for championships.

“Since the first minute, I have seen Yamaha's willingness to improve and how they are putting in all the resources to reach that objective. As a result, and thanks to our work, we have made some important steps this season heading in that direction, and we want to continue that way in the following years.

“I'm delighted to keep bringing my experience in MotoGP and work ethic to a team that has proved to be pushing very hard all together and that will continue doing so.”

While the factory team is now confirmed, there are still two more M1 seats available for 2025 in the form of the new Pramac Yamaha project.