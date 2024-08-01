Jack Miller has "nothing" on the table, staying in MotoGP "not looking good"

Jack Miller appears to be on his way out of MotoGP after confirming he is still to receive any type of contract offer.

Miller, who is losing his factory KTM rider to Pedro Acosta, has been linked with WorldSBK as an alternative.

Asked about his future, Miller said: "It's all rumours because, honestly speaking, at the moment I have nothing.

"Not one single contract. Could be heading home, early shower. We'll wait and see."

Speaking for the first time about a potential switch to the Superbike championship, the Australian gave it a ringing endorsement.

"Of course. The level over there is fantastic," began the KTM rider when posed the question of being interested in WorldSBK.

"I think the championship is really cool. I love the three races. At the end of the day I love racing and three races is pretty cool.

"Never say never. I definitely felt like I had more to give here. But we'll wait and see. I'm holding out hope until all doors are closed.

"Honestly speaking it's not looking good. We'll try our best to do something in the second half of the season. It's been a good summer break but also rough.

"There's a lot of things to take into account. And things ending.

"All good things come to an end but when it comes to an end not on your terms, which it rarely does in racing, and with what I've given to the sport and what I can still give to the sport, it's a tough one.

"Like I said, it's never over until it's over. All I can do is try and put some good results on the board and hopefully my phone will call at some point."

If Miller does leave MotoGP, the world championship will be losing a big character.

But also a rider who has invaluable experience after riding a Honda, Ducati and, of course, the RC16.

Asked if people have too short a memory when it comes to what he's achieved, Miller added: "I don't want to comment on that too much.

"I know what I've done, where I've come from and where I've been in my career, but if a team or people can't see value in that then it is what it is.

"I can only do the best that I can do. I can't persuade people or do anything more."