Official: Franco Morbidelli confirmed at VR46 for MotoGP 2025

VR46 completes its 2025 MotoGP line-up by officially confirming the arrival of Franco Morbidelli.

Franco Morbidelli’s expected 2025 switch to the VR46 MotoGP team has been officially confirmed.

It means that Morbidelli, the first member of the VR46 Academy, will finally ride for Valentino Rossi's race team.

“What a beautiful story!" Morbidelli said. "I am very happy to announce that I have signed with the VR46 Racing Team for the 2025 season. 

"I will definitely feel at home here, I really want to do well and repay, with good results, this trust both for myself and for all the crew. I want to go back in the years and rejoice again with the whole group. 

"A heartfelt thanks to the entire VR46 Riders Academy and to my management. Vale, Carlo, Uccio, Albi and Gianluca. Friends, but also key figures in the VR46 reality. I can't wait to start this new adventure together”.

The Italian won the 2017 Moto2 title for Marc VDS, moving with the Belgian squad to MotoGP on Honda machinery the following year.

Morbidelli joined Petronas SRT (Yamaha) in 2019, winning three races and finishing title runner-up in 2020. However, he has been without a MotoGP podium since mid-2021, when he replaced Maverick Vinales at Monster Yamaha.

Switching to factory Ducati machinery at Pramac this year, Morbidelli missed all of pre-season testing after a head injury on a Superbike at Portimao in January.

The 29-year-old has a best finish of fourth (Sprint) and fifth (Grand Prix) on a Desmosedici and is 12th in the world championship.

With Pramac joining forces with Yamaha next year, Morbidelli needed a new team.

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi confirmed at Silverstone that Morbidelli would ride a Desmosedici GP24 for Valentino Rossi’s squad next year, with future team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio upgraded to a factory-specGP25.

VR46 has now made that deal official, with Franky taking over the place of Marco Bezzecchi, who is moving to the factory Aprilia team.

"I am really happy to be able to confirm that Franco will race with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team in 2025m" said team director Alessio Salucci. 

"Franco was the first rider to enter the VR46 Riders Academy, we have known him since years, we have seen him grow in Tavullia and today, with great satisfaction, we can say that he will join the crew starting from the next season. 

"He is a rider of great talent, we can't wait to welcome him and let him enjoy the family and home atmosphere that distinguishes us. He will continue to race with a Ducati, a Desmosedici GP24, and we are sure he will be able to fight with the group of the strongest guys. 

"Once again, I can only thank Ducati for the support both in human and technical terms and all our partners, Pertamina Lubricants among all, who support this incredible project”.

