Official: Thailand to host opening round of 2025 MotoGP season

Thailand has been officially confirmed as taking over from Qatar as the opening round of the MotoGP World Championship for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The first Thai GP took place in 2018 and, during the four events held at the venue since, more than 800,000 fans have poured through the gates in Buriram, with Sunday often sold out.

MotoGP's popularity in Thailand could receive a further boost next year with local star Somkiat Chantra tipped to join LCR Honda.

"We are very excited to reveal that the 2025 and 2026 season openers will be the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

"Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets, both for the sport and for our factories and partners. Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buriram year on year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season.

"As soon as Buriram joined the calendar, it became an instant favourite. It’s easy to understand why: it’s a fantastic place to enjoy MotoGP, with a layout crafted to showcase the best of our close racing – very much proven by the incredible show we enjoyed at the track last season.

"We’re looking forward to coming back later this year and then to return in 2025 for a history-making season opener."

The full provisional 2025 MotoGP calendar is yet to be published, but the Thai round is rumoured to be held on the first weekend in March, followed by a visit to India.

Dr. Gongsak Yodmani, Governor for Sports Authority of Thailand, said: "We recognise the numerous benefits of being the season opener. This presents a significant opportunity to leverage a world-class sporting event to stimulate the economy and generate substantial revenue in line with the Sport Tourism policy.

"One of the factors that will make the 2025 season particularly exciting is the significant rider movement between teams [over the winter]. This will undoubtedly captivate MotoGP fans worldwide as they eagerly anticipate seeing top riders on their new bikes for the first time at Chang International Circuit.

"Following a nearly four-month off-season, this will be the inaugural race to showcase the new team dynamics.

"Moreover, Dorna Sports, as the event organiser, has plans to extensively promote the season opener to raise awareness among motorsport fans globally. This will enhance the visibility of the Thai round and establish it as a must-visit destination for MotoGP enthusiasts from around the world."

The reason for Qatar surrendering the coveted season-opening slot has not been confirmed. Lusail also hosts the second and final pre-season test, which is likewise predicted to switch to Buriram for logistical reasons.

Sepang, in nearby Malaysia, is expected to continue as venue for the Shakedown and first official pre-season test.