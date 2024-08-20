Trackhouse MotoGP boss reveals key factors in Ai Ogura’s signing

A “thrilled” Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, has explained what prompted the American MotoGP squad to sign Ai Ogura for 2025.

Prior to last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Trackhouse announced that it had signed Moto2 title contender Ogura to a two-year deal to race for the satellite Aprilia squad.

Ogura became a shock contender for the seat in recent weeks, going against conventional wisdom that he would almost certainly make his MotoGP debut with LCR Honda whenever he decided to make the step.

The Japanese replaces Pramac-bound Miguel Oliveira and will join Raul Fernandez in what is a fairly young line-up at the Aprilia team.

Speaking about its decision, Marks said that selecting Fernandez’s team-mate was a “long process” but several factors stood out with Ogura.

“We’re thrilled to have him join the team,” he said.

“I think it was a very long process in determining what the future looked like for our rider line-up.

“It was pretty easy with Raul, he’s really improving a lot and learning the bike and working well with the team.

“And for our second rider, there are a lot of factors that go into that decision and we looked at a lot of different options and we were excited by Ai’s talent, his dedication, his speed this year, his focus.

“And from a business standpoint, it’s great to have a rider who represents Asia and a rider who represents Europe.

“So, all in all, it just checked a lot of boxes for us and we’re, as a group, very bullish and excited about Ogura’s potential and opportunity and future.”

Though Oliveira will be leaving at the end of the year, Marks insists the five-time grand prix winner’s experience will still prove vital for Aprilia’s bike development for the remainder of the season.

“There’s all these rider moves in the middle of the season, so with all this news you’re thinking about what next year looks like, what are the challenges for next year,” he added.

“But there is still a lot of racing to do this year. There’s still a lot to learn about the Aprilia bikes and there’s still a lot to fight for.

“Miguel is an incredible talent, a popular rider, an experienced and successful rider.

“So, I think there’s a lot we can still learn this year with him. Obviously he’s got a tremendous amount of speed, he’s been on the podium this year in a sprint race.

“So, there’s still a lot to fight for and we have a lot of racing left. We really want to be good partners with Aprilia and help develop the bike with the Aprilia factory team, and he [Oliveira] figures prominently in that. So, a lot to fight for.”