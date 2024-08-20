“Nothing is signed” but will this be MotoGP’s most unexpected 2025 rider?

Moto2 race winner Somkiat Chantra says a move to MotoGP with LCR Honda in 2025 would be “a dream” but says nothing has been signed yet.

The Thai rider has become in recent weeks strongly linked to a move to MotoGP next year with the Idemitsu-backed side of the LCR Honda garage.

LCR boss Lucio Cecchinello has confirmed recently that talks are being had with both Takaaki Nakagami and Chantra, but the latter now looks favourite to get the nod.

Asked about the rumours, Chantra said: “I see on the social media and also many people ask me ‘are you going to LCR next year?’

“Now still nothing signed, just now I will keep all my best on the Moto2 side and let’s see if in the future I can go to LCR or stay in Moto2.

“But if I can be a MotoGP rider, for sure I will be really, really happy. This is my dream and let’s see.

“He [my manager] was saying to me you must keep giving your best in Moto2 now and let’s see in the future.”

Prior to the summer break, Nakagami had suggested he was keen to remain with LCR and Honda in a racing capacity in MotoGP beyond 2024.

Since the Chantra rumours gathered momentum, Nakagami told the media at last weekend’s Austrian GP that he has received an offer from HRC that has interested him - though he would not go into details.

Should Chantra make his MotoGP debut next year, which is looking likely, he will be one of two former Asia Talent Cup riders to break into the premier class.

Ahead of last weekend’s Austrian GP, Trackhouse Racing confirmed it had signed Ai Ogura - who was second to Chantra in the ATC in 2016 - on a two-year deal to bring him to the Aprilia satellite squad in MotoGP next season.

There has also since been reports that MotoGP is looking to position the Thailand GP as the opening round of the 2025 campaign, giving Chantra the unique opportunity to make his debut on home soil.