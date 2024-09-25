Indian MotoGP shelved for 2025 - but it will be back

FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports clarify what will happen to Indian MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP

The Indian MotoGP will not take place next year, organisers confirm.

It will become a reserve event in 2025 but will be included in the 2026 MotoGP calendar, the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announced.

A statement confirmed: “Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar.

“With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026.

“Both MotoGP and InvestUP are working hard to bring MotoGP back to Buddh International Circuit with a world-class event, and are committed to confirming India as a destination for global sporting events.

“Our collaboration with InvestUP to bring MotoGP back to India continues to lay fantastic foundations for the future and MotoGP looks forward to racing in front of our incredible Indian fans as soon as possible.”

VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi won the first Indian MotoGP last year.

The event was included on this season’s calendar but was then cancelled, and replaced by a second consecutive round at Misano. The Emilia Romagna MotoGP took place last weekend, in place of the planned Indian MotoGP.

The full 2025 MotoGP calendar is yet to be confirmed but we now know that it will only include India as a reserve.

