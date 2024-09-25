One of MotoGP’s beloved tracks ends doubt over future with new contract

Portimao is here to stay.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve circuit will remain on the MotoGP calendar in 2025 and 2026 after a new two-year deal was agreed.

MotoGP's sole Portuguese rider, Miguel Oliveira, had expressed fear that his home round might slip off the calendar.

But any lingering doubt has now been erased after MotoGP confirmed that Portimao would stick around for another two years.

Pedro Machado, Secretary of State for Tourism, said: "The MotoGP Grand Prix is one of the most visible sporting events in the world, reaching more than 200 territories and with a fanbase of more than 500 million.

"We are therefore talking about an event that has a unique ability to promote and project Portugal as a tourist destination and as an organizer of major sporting events.

"By supporting the organization of these initiatives, we are strengthening our country's reputation and attractiveness and this is very important from the point of view of tourism.

"It also has an immediate economic impact on the regional economy, which is equally significant, since this is an event that attracts thousands of people over several days, including spectators and staff from the competing teams."

Jaime Costa, CEO of the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, said: "It's a great source of pride to be able to continue having a MotoGP round at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve and to see the recognition of our effort and work, which has been going on since 2020.

"The Portuguese Grand Prix and our track, with its unique features on the calendar, are already a benchmark for riders and teams.

"The fact that we have signed a two-year contract allows us to look at the event in a completely different way, with a continuity of improvement in the spectator experience, in order to reach record numbers of visitors to our circuit and consequently to the country and region, emphasizing its economic added value for the territory.

"We are already working on the 2025 GP, so that will once again, be a unique event in Portugal."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, said: "We’re very happy to announce that we will be racing in Portugal for at least another two years.

"Since we first went to the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, it has become a favourite for many fans and riders, and it’s easy to see why.

"Not only is it a beautiful place to race, but the event itself has improved every year, and we are very proud to be able to make such a positive economic, sporting and social impact on the area. We look forward to seeing our Portuguese fans again in 2025 and 2026."