Alex Rins provides availability update after missing Misano MotoGP

Alex Rins will be back in action this weekend in Indonesia.

The Yamaha rider skipped Friday practice at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna MotoGP due to a high fever and, although he attempted to ride the bike on Saturday, was forced to withdraw from the round.

Days later at the Mandalika round, Yamaha will welcome Rins back on track.

“I was very disappointed to miss out on racing last weekend in Misano, but I'm fully recovered now, and I'm ready to start riding again,” Rins said.

“I always enjoy this part of the season. We have a lot of GPs in a row, and the fans in this part of the world are super passionate about MotoGP, which is super nice to see.”

Teammate Fabio Quartararo added: “We are starting the overseas tour now, which is always exciting.

“We don't get to see the fans over here often, and they support me a lot, so I always really enjoy these GPs a lot. I also like the Mandalika track.

“I stood on the podium here in 2022 and 2023. We will do our best again this year.

“We made a step forward in Misano, so I'm curious to see what we can do this weekend.”

Team director Massimo Meregalli said: “We have travelled straight from Misano to Mandalika.

“This week Alex will return to action, so we are back to full force.

“The Emilia-Romagna weekend was very positive for our team overall. The hard work is paying off, and we want to keep this positive trend going.

“After riding at Misano for an extensive length of time, we are interested to see how we fare at a completely different track.

“The team is highly motivated, especially since we want to give the Indonesian fans a good show. Their passion for motorcycle racing is on another level, so the whole team will be working hard.”

Quartararo missed out on his best result of the season last weekend at Misano by just one corner.

He ran out of fuel, and lost fifth-place as a result. He was forced to settle for P7.

Nevertheless, it represents a step forward for Yamaha’s main man.

Mandalika is a track he likes, having finished second in 2022 and third in 2023.

