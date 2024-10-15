How to watch Australian MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the Australian MotoGP on October 18-20, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Australian MotoGP start times below.

The championship heads to Phillip Island, with just four rounds remaining.

Jorge Martin has a 10-point lead over Pecco Bagnaia at the top.

It has been a title fight laden with mistakes, and it could still be an error which decides who takes home the top prize.

Marc Marquez claims he has given up on winning the title but could yet claim more grand prix wins on a Ducati, to set himself up for 2025.

Elsewhere, Yamaha and Honda have taken big strides recently and will want to continue that trajectory in Australia.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF AUSTRALIAN MOTOGP

Subscribe to MotoGP Video Pass for a live stream.

It is the official platform run by MotoGP and offers live and on demand access to every race, including historic races.

Every session - from practice to qualifying to the sprint races to the grands prix - of every round are available here.

There is also lots of other exclusive content to enjoy.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €199.99 (£170.97) for an annual subscription, or €29.99 (£25.64) for a monthly subscription.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 AUSTRALIAN MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Australian MotoGP in the UK across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Australian MotoGP.

TNT Sports can be purchased for £30.99 - which gets you all four of its channels plus Discovery+. You can watch on TV, mobile, tablet or consoles.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for TNT Sports with the Discovery Plus Premium bundle on Amazon Prime.

HOW TO WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 AUSTRALIAN MOTOGP

ITVX shows free highlights of MotoGP.

MotoGP's official website and YouTube channel will also post free highlights.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 AUSTRALIAN MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Australian MotoGP in the US. Every race will be broadcast on their truTV channel. Streaming is available via Max.

SlingTV is also the place to go for streaming.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 AUSTRALIAN MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Australian MotoGP can be found here.

AUSTRALIAN MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday October 18

12.45am - Free Practice 1

5am - Practice

Saturday October 19

12.10am - Practice 2

12.50am - Qualifying

5am - Sprint race

Sunday October 20

4am - Australian MotoGP