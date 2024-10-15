Luca Marini announces heartwarming personal news amid MotoGP struggles

Luca Marini and his wife have announced the birth of their first child.

Angelina Luce Marini was born on October 12.

“Breathless. You are perfect,” Marini wrote in tribute. “A love so great we could never think of feeling.”

Marini married his partner Marta last year.

His heartwarming personal news is a welcome distraction from what has been a difficult debut year as a factory rider.

Marini’s switch from his VR46 comfort zone to becoming a Repsol Honda rider has led to frustrating results.

It took him nine rounds of this year to score his first point.

But, there are some rays of light in his results on the Honda.

A P12 at the second Misano round and a P14 last time out in Japan are significantly better returns than Marini has become accustomed to this season since replacing Marc Marquez.

But the Honda project is for the long-term, and the Japanese manufacturer has bolstered its ranks ahead of next year.

Aleix Espargaro will join as a test rider, and Romano Albesiano will leave Aprilia to lead Honda’s technical department.

But Marini has plenty to smile about back home in Italy after the arrival of Angelina.