Luca Marini announces heartwarming personal news amid MotoGP struggles

Luca Marini has delightful personal news despite on-track difficulty

Luca Marini
Luca Marini

Luca Marini and his wife have announced the birth of their first child.

Angelina Luce Marini was born on October 12.

“Breathless. You are perfect,” Marini wrote in tribute. “A love so great we could never think of feeling.”

Marini married his partner Marta last year.

His heartwarming personal news is a welcome distraction from what has been a difficult debut year as a factory rider.

Marini’s switch from his VR46 comfort zone to becoming a Repsol Honda rider has led to frustrating results.

It took him nine rounds of this year to score his first point.

But, there are some rays of light in his results on the Honda.

A P12 at the second Misano round and a P14 last time out in Japan are significantly better returns than Marini has become accustomed to this season since replacing Marc Marquez.

But the Honda project is for the long-term, and the Japanese manufacturer has bolstered its ranks ahead of next year.

Aleix Espargaro will join as a test rider, and Romano Albesiano will leave Aprilia to lead Honda’s technical department.

But Marini has plenty to smile about back home in Italy after the arrival of Angelina.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
1h ago
Revealed: F1’s official wine supplier’s verdict on Lando Norris’ ‘spike’
Ferrari Trento
Ferrari Trento
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris backed to beat Max Verstappen to F1 title by world champion
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin: “I didn’t want to go back to MotoGP” after title heartbreak
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu throws down gauntlet ro rivals in Jerez WSBK decider
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
BSB
News
2h ago
Danny Kent eyeing 2025 BSB title push after milestone Brands Hatch win
Danny Kent
Danny Kent

More News

BSB
News
2h ago
Leon Haslam teases option to exit BSB for another championship in 2025
Leon Haslam
Leon Haslam
F1
News
4h ago
'Substantial' United States GP upgrade will be Mercedes' last of F1 2024
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
4h ago
Liam Lawson insists Red Bull 2025 F1 drive prospect ‘not in my mind’
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
BSB
Feature
5h ago
The 2024 British Superbike Championship decider is as good as motorsports gets
BSB
BSB
F1
News
6h ago
Haas bring major upgrade and special livery to US GP amid P6 hunt
Haas' special livery for their home race
Haas' special livery for their home race