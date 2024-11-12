Dani Pedrosa signs KTM MotoGP contract extension

KTM has re-signed Dani Pedrosa on an extension of his contract with the brand that will see him continue in his testing and development role for the RC16 MotoGP project in 2025.

Pedrosa joined KTM back in 2019 after retiring from full-time professional motorcycle racing at the end of the 2018 MotoGP season, and has remained in his testing role with the Austrian factory ever since.

The Spanish rider will therefore enter his seventh season with KTM next year, the brand still without a win in MotoGP since the 2022 Thai Grand Prix, and without a dry weather win since the 2021 Catalan Grand Prix.

“It’s a pleasure to take our journey into another year,” Pedrosa said on the announcement of his new KTM contract.

“We know where we need to make improvements, and the effort of the whole factory has not eased at all in making the best bike for the riders to perform on track.

“I’m looking forward to what we can do for 2025 and the ideas that will come along.”

KTM Motorsports Director, Pit Beirer, added: “This was a straightforward decision for both parties and that’s a good sign of a strong relationship and trust.

“We really believe in what Dani brings to our MotoGP program on different levels, not only in the saddle of the next generation of the KTM RC16, and this contribution is vital.

“We know the turnaround we are seeking will come and with Dani as part of the team it will only arrive quicker.”

Pedrosa has made four wildcard appearances for KTM in his time with the brand, including three in the past two seasons, although nothing is confirmed at the moment about potential wildcard rides for the 54-times Grand Prix winner in 2025.