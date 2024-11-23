Revealed: Marc Marquez’s eye-watering net worth

Marc Marquez’s net worth has been revealed in Spain - and the numbers are staggering.

The MotoGP superstar was mentioned by Forbes, the business and finance platform, among a list of Spain’s richest people for 2024.

Although Marquez is yet to crack the top 100 richest Spaniards, he is among the richest sportspeople.

Marquez’s wealth is €80m, La Vanguardia reports.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal (€310m), and footballers Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos (€100m each) are the only sportspeople with bigger fortunes than Marquez.

Marquez’s wealth is largely down to his sponsors, the report states. Notably he works with Red Bull, among others.

Marquez is the bigger star on today’s MotoGP grid.

However, he took a voluntary financial hit a year ago by quitting Honda with a year remaining on the biggest rider contract in the sport.

Despite forgoing a reported  €15m- €20m for his final year at Honda, it hasn’t impacted his overall net worth.

Moving to Gresini Ducati majorly aided Marquez’s on-track success too, after a bleak few years with Honda.

Returning to race winning ways with Gresini this year also allowed Marquez to earn a promotion to the official factory Ducati team in 2025.

Riding the best machinery with the top team could return Marquez to winning a championship - which would do no harm at all to his net worth.

Although details on Marquez’s 2025 salary as a factory rider remain unclear, he is not the highest-paid rider on the 2024 grid.

That honour goes to Fabio Quartararo who penned a new  €12m-per-year Yamaha deal earlier this season.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

