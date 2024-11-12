How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of Barcelona live

Information below on how to watch the 2024 MotoGP Grand Prix of Barcelona, including timings and schedule

This is how to watch the 2024 MotoGP Grand Prix of Barcelona on November 15-17, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the 2024 MotoGP Grand Prix of Barcelona start times below.

The season-finale has been rearranged from flood-hit Valencia but will be dedicated to victims of the tragedy.

Will different track conditions play a role in the championship fight?

Pramac's Jorge Martin has a 24-point lead over factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin will be champion if he wins the sprint race.

BARCELONA MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday November 15
9.45am - Free Practice 1
2pm - Practice

Saturday November 16
9.10am - Practice 2
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race

Sunday November 17
1pm - Barcelona MotoGP

HOW TO WATCH MOTOGP GRAND PRIX OF BARCELONA 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Barcelona MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH MOTOGP GRAND PRIX OF BARCELONA FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Barcelona MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Barcelona MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF MOTOGP GRAND PRIX OF BARCELONA

Subscribe to MotoGP Video Pass for a live stream.

It is the official platform run by MotoGP and offers live and on demand access to every race, including historic races.

Every session - from practice to qualifying to the sprint races to the grands prix - of every round are available here.

There is also lots of other exclusive content to enjoy.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €199.99 (£170.97) for an annual subscription, or €29.99 (£25.64) for a monthly subscription.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 MOTOGP GRAND PRIX OF BARCELONA IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Barcelona MotoGP in the UK across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Barcelona MotoGP.

TNT Sports can be purchased for £30.99 - which gets you all four of its channels plus Discovery+. You can watch on TV, mobile, tablet or consoles.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for TNT Sports with the Discovery Plus Premium bundle on Amazon Prime.

HOW TO WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 MOTOGP GRAND PRIX OF BARCELONA

ITVX shows free highlights of MotoGP.

MotoGP's official website and YouTube channel will also post free highlights.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 MOTOGP GRAND PRIX OF BARCELONA IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Barcelona MotoGP in the US. Every race will be broadcast on their truTV channel. Streaming is available via Max.

SlingTV is also the place to go for streaming.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 MOTOGP GRAND PRIX OF BARCELONA IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Barcelona MotoGP can be found here.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

