Starting grid for 2025 Qatar MotoGP: How the race will begin
|2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|14
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|22
|Joan Mir
|SPA
Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
Marc Marquez will begin from pole position, as he has done so often this season so far.
His brother Alex Marquez will famililiarly be the rider closest to him. On Saturday, Marc converted pole into victory to reclaim the lead in the championship from Alex.
Fabio Quartararo is unexpectedly third, a great sign for Yamaha's improving project.
VR46 will eye a podium with Valentino Rossi watching on. Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio start from fourth and fifth.
Notably Pecco Bagnaia starts from 11th after a disastrous qualifying.
Pedro Acosta is 12th owing to his difficult KTM.
Jorge Martin, in his first grand prix of the year due to injury, is 14th.