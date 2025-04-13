Starting grid for 2025 Qatar MotoGP: How the race will begin

Here's how the Qatar MotoGP will start

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP.

2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Marc MarquezSPA
Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
2Alex MarquezSPA
BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
3Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
4Franco MorbidelliITA
Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
6Maverick ViñalesSPA
Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
7Johann ZarcoFRA
Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
8Fermin AldeguerSPA
BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
9Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
10Ai OguraJPN
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
11Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
12Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
13Marco BezzecchiITA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
14Jorge MartinSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
15Luca MariniITA
Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
16Jack MillerAUS
Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
17Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
18Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
19Augusto FernandezSPA
Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
20Enea BastianiniITA
Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
21Somkiat ChantraTHA
Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
22Joan MirSPA
Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)

Marc Marquez will begin from pole position, as he has done so often this season so far.

His brother Alex Marquez will famililiarly be the rider closest to him. On Saturday, Marc converted pole into victory to reclaim the lead in the championship from Alex.

Fabio Quartararo is unexpectedly third, a great sign for Yamaha's improving project.

VR46 will eye a podium with Valentino Rossi watching on. Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio start from fourth and fifth.

Notably Pecco Bagnaia starts from 11th after a disastrous qualifying.

Pedro Acosta is 12th owing to his difficult KTM.

Jorge Martin, in his first grand prix of the year due to injury, is 14th.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
50m ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
2h ago
Two cars wrecked in violent NASCAR Xfinity crash at Bristol
NASCAR Xfinity start
WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “really happy” with maiden WorldSBK wet weather win
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz: Alpine will be on the front row with a Mercedes or Ferrari engine
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Pierre Gasly was shocked to end up “very close to pole” in Bahrain F1 GP
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
WSBK Results
3h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc reveals secret to front-row start in Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
F1 News
4h ago
Michael Schumacher signs Jackie Stewart’s helmet for charity
Michael Schumacher
F1 News
4h ago
Luca di Montezemolo "angry" - Ferrari "without a soul; lacks a leader"
Luca di Montezemolo