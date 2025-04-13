Starting grid for 2025 Qatar MotoGP: How the race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP.

2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 14 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 22 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)

Marc Marquez will begin from pole position, as he has done so often this season so far.

His brother Alex Marquez will famililiarly be the rider closest to him. On Saturday, Marc converted pole into victory to reclaim the lead in the championship from Alex.

Fabio Quartararo is unexpectedly third, a great sign for Yamaha's improving project.

VR46 will eye a podium with Valentino Rossi watching on. Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio start from fourth and fifth.

Notably Pecco Bagnaia starts from 11th after a disastrous qualifying.

Pedro Acosta is 12th owing to his difficult KTM.

Jorge Martin, in his first grand prix of the year due to injury, is 14th.