“We tossed the coin - It didn’t pay off”: Jack Miller’s gamble backfires

Jack Miller gambled on soft rubber in the Qatar MotoGP Sprint – and was paying the price by lap four.

Miller, Fernandez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Miller, Fernandez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

Jack Miller and his Pramac Yamaha team “tossed a coin” and made a “big gamble” by ditching the medium rear tyre for a soft in Saturday’s Qatar MotoGP Sprint.

Like others who took the same risk, the move backfired sooner than expected - although starting just 16th on the grid meant the Australian felt it had been "worth a shot".

“I decided to go with the soft rear tyre today, it was a big gamble, we tossed the coin but it didn‘t pay off,” Miller said. “I thought I might start to struggle after 8 or 9 laps, but by lap 4 I was already in trouble, which honestly surprised me.

“I didn‘t expect it to be that bad, maybe it was the cooler temperatures, or the sand, or something else on the track. Still, it was worth a shot, even if we hoped to get a bit more out of it.

“I got a decent start, but played it safe into Turn 1 and ended up getting boxed in, so I didn‘t gain much there.

“I picked off a few riders on the first lap, but then there was some chaos with Marini, Ogura, and I think Pecco was in the mix too.

“I found my rhythm and closed the gap, but as soon as I got past Marini, I started suffering on corner entry - first in the last corner, then pretty much everywhere.

“Tomorrow we‘ll switch back to the medium tyre, and if I can get off the line well, I think we can move forward.”

Miller slipped to 19th place at the flag, on an evening when Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was fighting for the final podium place with the medium rear tyre.

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi said: “Overall, this Qatar GP is turning out to be a very interesting event. 

"On one hand, we still have several areas to improve, as highlighted by Jack‘s crashes yesterday.

“On the other hand, Yamaha has made a significant step forward, as we saw with Quartararo fighting for the podium until the very end of the Sprint.

“Looking at the data, it‘s clear that both Jack and Augusto have strong potential. It‘s only a matter of time before that potential translates into results.”

Augusto Fernandez, replacing the injured Miguel Oliveira for the second event in a row, finished one place ahead of Miller on the medium rear tyre.

“For me, it wasn‘t a bad Sprint race,” he said. “I‘m improving my speed and pace and even though I‘m still toward the back, I‘m starting to close the gap and gain positions.

“Today, I felt more like a proper race rider rather than just a test rider. 

"I worked on the setup and began tailoring the bike more to my riding style, which is important not just for me, but also for Yamaha, to help us get more out of the bike.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
10s ago
“We tossed the coin - It didn’t pay off”: Jack Miller’s gamble backfires
Miller, Fernandez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
33m ago
Jorge Martin: Aprilia MotoGP bike ‘doesn’t accept what I am asking of it’
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
35m ago
Fabio Quartararo takes fight to Ducati in Qatar: “I have to throw everything at it”
Morbidelli, Quartararo, Aldeguer, 2025 Qatar MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
56m ago
Fuel tank blamed again for “angry” Pecco Bagnaia’s Qatar MotoGP sprint slump
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Williams frustrated with FIA over delayed lap time deletion farce
Alex Albon was dumped out in Q1

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains “most important” result of Qatar MotoGP sprint win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli receive grid penalties for unusual pit lane offence
Kimi Antonelli and George Russell
F1 Feature
1h ago
Five winners and five losers from F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying
George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Max Verstappen delivers worrying Red Bull admission: ‘Nothing gives a clear direction’
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
Missing pole position gave Nicolo Bulega “more motivation” for Dutch WorldSBK Race 1 win
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.