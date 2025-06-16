How to watch Italian MotoGP: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Italian MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia

This is how to watch the 2025 Italian MotoGP on June 20-22, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Italian MotoGP start times below.

This round represents the ideal moment for Pecco Bagnaia to return to form.

After a below-par season so far blighted by front end feeling problems on his Ducati GP25, Bagnaia made a breakthrough in the grand prix at Aragon.

He then emerged from the test with a smile hinting at better things to come.

Fortunately, Bagnaia now heads to Mugello - a circuit where he knows every detail better than his front-running rivals.

But he is still 93 points behind Marc Marquez in the MotoGP standings.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARAGON MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Italian MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Italian MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARAGON MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Italian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ITALIAN MOTOGP IN THE US

Fox Sports are the TV broadcasters for MotoGP in 2025 in the United States of America.

Every grand prix and every sprint race will be shown live, on either Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

A highlights show will also be shown during the week after each round.

Every race is available via the Fox Sports all, and some are available via Fox Deportes.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ITALIAN MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Italian MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Italian MotoGP.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S QUEST

Price: Free

British TV channel Quest offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

ITALIAN MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday June 20
9.45am - FP1
2pm - Practice

Saturday June 21
9.10am - FP3
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race

Sunday June 22
1pm - Italian MotoGP

