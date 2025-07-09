How to watch German MotoGP: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels

This is how to watch the 2025 German MotoGP on July 11-13, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the German MotoGP start times below.

The Sachsenring is infamously one of Marc Marquez's favourite tracks.

Marquez tackles the extremely physical and unique layout better than anyone else on the grid.

He has a 68-point advantage at the top of the MotoGP standings from second-place Alex Marquez, his brother, before the German MotoGP.

Alex is arriving at less than peak condition after an injury last time out.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 GERMAN MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free German MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the German MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 GERMAN MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Italian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free