Jorge Martin confirms MotoGP return after Misano test

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin has completed his long-awaited return to MotoGP machinery, riding an Aprilia RS-GP25 for the first time since Qatar during a private test at Misano on Wednesday.

Martin, who has missed every grand prix except Lusail due to a string of injuries, completed 64 laps - 29 in the morning and 35 in the afternoon - and confirmed he intends to compete in next weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno.

“I’m really happy to be here. It's been a difficult journey,” Martin said.

“Finally, after more than three months I'm back on a MotoGP bike, so I'm super happy. It's a pity that I was injured so many times that we didn’t make the whole season, but now we are back. This is the most important thing.”

Aprilia also confirmed that Martin “will be travelling to Brno to take part in the Grand Prix of Czechia after the official medical check.”

Jorge Martin, Misano Test

"See you all in Brno"

Martin has endured a nightmare series of setbacks since joining Aprilia from Pramac Ducati, where he became the first Independent rider to clinch the 'MotoGP' crown.

The Spaniard missed all of pre-season testing due to wrist and hand injuries at Sepang, then suffered further fractures in a Supermoto crash shortly before the Thai season opener.

His only grand prix appearance came at Lusail, where he fell and was clipped by Fabio di Giannantonio, sustaining rib fractures and lung trauma.

Last week, Martin rode an RSV4 Superbike at Barcelona. That paved the way for today’s RS-GP test, made possible under MotoGP’s new rules for returning injured riders.

Martin added: “The feeling today was great. We did a great job, I think from the beginning, from less to more and more during all the day.

“And finally we were able to work a lot during this day. So I'm super happy and ready for what's coming.

“The plan is to come back in Brno. So I hope everything goes well during this week, I can train in normal circumstances and I hope to see you all in Brno.”

Jorge Martin, Misano Test

The Spaniard was recently ruled out of this weekend’s German GP at Sachsenring, with MotoGP medical director Dr. Angel Charte noting that while his rib injuries had improved significantly, some fractures had “not yet fully consolidated.”

Although Brno is only a week away, Martin is set to ride in the final event before the summer break. However, speculation continues over his 2026 plans, with the Spaniard currently locked in a contract dispute with Aprilia.

During Martin's absence, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi has taken victory at Silverstone and a double podium last time out at Assen.

Jorge Martin, Misano Test