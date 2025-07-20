Has Jorge Martin’s Czech MotoGP comeback turned the page on Aprilia contract saga?

Jorge Martin says “I feel good with Aprilia” and is “really confident” in the potential of the bike following his return at the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix.

Sunday’s 21-lap grand prix at Brno marked the reigning world champion’s first since his disastrous return from injury in Qatar, where he fell and suffered multiple fractures.

In his stint one the sidelines between then and this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix, Jorge Martin and Aprilia had a major falling out of a contract dispute as the former tried to activate a performance clause in his two-year deal.

Ahead of his Brno return, Martin committed to Aprilia for 2026.

After finishing 11th in Saturday’s sprint, Martin came from 12th on the grid on Sunday to finish seventh - something Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola called “special”.

Speaking with TNT Sport about his race, Martin’s comments hint at a page being turned over the recent contract dispute.

“I feel proud,” he said.

“When I was injured, it was difficult to find my position in life. I didn’t know what to do.

“Now finally, back to business.

“Today was a good day. I was really focused after 10 laps to find what I need for the future.

“I was consistent. I thought that I’d be more tired. I expected a bigger drop from the tyres but there wasn’t.

“I am happy. I feel good with Aprilia and this is really important.

“Today my target was to make some overtakes. I was fighting with Jack [Miller].

“We achieved our goal - to finish the race, to make passes, to keep learning together with the team about the bike.

“I feel really confident that in the future we can do really good things.

“Normally in the summer breaks I rest, with only one or two days on a motorbike. But this summer break I will try to recover.

“I will try to relax, but also to train and get back stronger.”

Martin’s Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi was second in the grand prix behind race winner Marc Marquez.