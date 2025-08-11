Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is targeting “at least” podium finishes before the end of the 2025 season, following a morale boosting performance on his return to action at Brno.

Martin, who has faced a string of serious injuries and off-track turmoil in his debut Aprilia campaign, reached the Grand Prix chequered flag for the first time this year with seventh place in the Czech Republic.

Despite finishing 15.820s behind race winner Marc Marquez, Martin said he could feel the ‘huge’ potential of the RS-GP and was encouraged by his mid-race pace, which was not far from the podium contenders.

“Finishing was the target, making laps and understanding what I can do to improve for the future. So I'm super happy,” said Martin, who has now committed to honouring the second year of his Aprilia contract in 2026.

“I’m starting to feel like home here. So now we need to build the confidence together. I know they believe in me a lot and I believe in them and in the project now.

“So I feel really, really confident that the potential is huge. You can see Marco [Bezzecchi]. I just need to close the gap to him.”

Jorge Martin changed riding style

Team-mate Bezzecchi, already an Aprilia winner in this year’s British MotoGP, has also been a persistent podium contender for the past three rounds.

That includes a close second place to Marquez at Brno, moving the Italian up to fourth in the world championship standings, as the top non-Ducati rider.

Martin, who made several set-up and riding style changes during the Brno weekend, revealed that a smoother approach paid off in terms of tyre longevity in the grand prix.

“I changed a bit the riding style because I make a lot of time with the throttle in the exit,” he explained. “[On Saturday] I was warming too much the rear tyre. I tried to change a bit, trying to be smoother on the throttle and it paid off.

“The middle part of the race, I was able to make like the pace of the 3rd-4th in 54.6-7. So I'm pleased about that.”

After doubts over his Aprilia future, Martin insists he’s fully focused on success with the RS-GP.

“I think I did the right decision [to stay with Aprilia]. We will never know, but I am happy where I am,” he said.

“I know the bike is really complete. I am competitive. But the important thing is that inside myself I feel that I still have that [fire] and I can arrive to the top.”

As far as goals for the ten remaining rounds of the season, Martin added: “I don't want to think about results, but inside of me I have 3 or 4 races that are [coming up] on the calendar where…

“I think we will be able to fight for at least podiums. This is the target, to finish the year making some podiums and then be ready for next season.”

The next round of the MotoGP season takes place in Austria from August 22-24.