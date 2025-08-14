Jeremy McWilliams gets last minute Yamaha fill-in ride

Jeremy McWilliams is set to swap his crew chief duties for racing at the Mid Ohio MotoAmerica round.

Jeremy McWilliams
Jeremy McWilliams

Jeremy McWilliams is set to return to racing action this weekend at the Mid Ohio MotoAmerica round in the Supersport class.

McWilliams is lined up to replace Jake Lewis in the Supersport class on Altus Motorsports’ Yamaha R9 at Mid Ohio, which hosts the eighth MotoAmerica round of 2025 on 15–17 August.

The Northern Irish veteran has been Lewis’ crew chief and rider coach throughout the season so far but, with Lewis 16 points behind Cory West in the Super Hooligan standings heading into this weekend’s final round for that category, McWilliams will step in in the Supersport class to allow the 30-year-old from Kentucky to focus on competing for the Super Hooligan title.

McWilliams, who recently undertook testing duties with Arch Motorcycle Racing on the manufacturer’s 2S-R Super Hooligan bike, last raced this year at the North West 200 road race, where he was on the podium in the first Supertwin race aboard an Aprilia.

The Mid Ohio race will mark the experienced Ulsterman’s first time racing a Yamaha R9 which was introduced this year to replace the R6.

Lewis currently sits eighth in the Supersport standings on 89 points having taken a best finish of second at Road Atlanta in May.

McWilliams will line up in a Supersport class which is in the midst of its own title battle at present, with former BSB and WorldSSP rider PJ Jacobsen – racing a Ducati Panigale V2 prepared by the Rahal Ducati Moto team put together by IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and former World Superbike Champion Ben Spies – entering the Mid Ohio round seven points adrift of Mathew Scholtz, riding a Yamaha R9, who has not been off the podium in the last six races, a run which has included four wins.

