Brad Binder: Why “super clean” is key with latest KTM

Four years on from a memorable 2021 Austrian MotoGP victory, Brad Binder explains why the current KTM RC16 demands a “super clean” approach.

Brad Binder victory, 2021 Austrian MotoGP
Brad Binder victory, 2021 Austrian MotoGP

This weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix marks four years since Brad Binder’s last MotoGP victory, when the South African claimed a memorable home win for KTM by riding with slicks in the rain at the Red Bull Ring (pictured).

That 2021 triumph came a year after Binder delivered the RC16’s first-ever MotoGP victory in his rookie season at Brno.

While further grand prix wins have proved elusive, Binder climbed to a best-ever fourth in the riders’ standings in 2023, before slipping one place last season while still finishing as KTM’s top rider.

The 2025 campaign has been more challenging. Binder arrives at Spielberg 12th in the world championship, behind new factory team-mate Pedro Acosta (7th) and Tech3’s Maverick Vinales (11th).

Binder admits his naturally aggressive style has been at odds with the current RC16, which demands a far smoother approach.

“It’s clear the way to be fast at the moment on our bike is to not force it at all,” Binder said. 

“You almost need to just put it where you want to go and just go along for the ride. The second you spin a little bit too much or break the traction or lock the front, anything like this, it just starts moving.

“And when you start these movements you don’t hit the apex, you don’t exit the corner and you wobble like hell. So you have to ride super, super clean. And that’s what they [Acosta and Vinales] are doing better than I am. So that’s what I need to work on.”

Binder is also trying to limit set-up changes in a bid to rebuild confidence.

“I want to simplify everything because there’s clearly not a set-up there that’s giving me what I’m looking for,” he explained. “So, better I take a step back and I just ride the bike and understand exactly what I have underneath me all the time.

“Instead of flipping and changing stuff all the time, just focus on one base because I can do a hell of a lot better than I’ve been doing. I need to just stay within the limits [ride smoothly] and if I can stay in this lane, let’s say, I see the benefit.

“But it’s always a little bit difficult because it’s easy to get excited.”

Opening MotoGP practice at the Red Bull Ring begins on Friday morning.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

