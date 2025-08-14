Summer break aero test brings hope for one struggling KTM MotoGP rider

Tech3 KTM MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini says he took part in an aero test during the summer break and is ‘hopeful’ of this providing him with further gains at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Italian’s move from Ducati to KTM in 2025 has so far proven to be a nightmare, as he has struggled to adapt to the RC16.

Enea Bastianini is last of the four KTM runners in 17th in the standings having amassed just 49 points and a best finish of ninth in a grand prix.

The recent Czech Grand Prix at Brno did yield signs of improvement for Bastianini, however, as he came from a season-best 11th on the grid to finish third in the sprint and had podium pace in the main Sunday race before crashing.

As such, he comes to this weekend’s 13th round of the campaign at KTM’s home Red Bull Ring feeling positive about the direction he is going with the RC16, which was further boosted by an aero test in the summer break.

“The summer break was nice to get some rest and recharge the batteries,” Bastianini began.

“But I feel ready to go back racing, and super excited to reunite with the team, especially after the weekend in Brno during which we made a really good step forward all together.

“In addition, I attended an aero test during the break, so I am hoping that we will be able to bring more improvements this week.

“It is the first time that I am heading to Austria with the feeling of a home leg, since it is going to be a very important round for KTM, and I really want to perform in Spielberg.

“The Red Bull Ring is such a nice track, I really enjoy it, so let's see how we can manage it with the KTM.

“Brno gave me more confidence, and I am curious to see what we can do this weekend.”

The Red Bull Ring hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds for Bastianini over the years, with his first podium at the venue in MotoGP coming last year when he was third.

Previously, his best at the Austrian Grand Prix was a 10th-place in 2023.