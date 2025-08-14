Summer break aero test brings hope for one struggling KTM MotoGP rider

Enea Bastianini looks ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix

Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 KTM MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini says he took part in an aero test during the summer break and is ‘hopeful’ of this providing him with further gains at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Italian’s move from Ducati to KTM in 2025 has so far proven to be a nightmare, as he has struggled to adapt to the RC16.

Enea Bastianini is last of the four KTM runners in 17th in the standings having amassed just 49 points and a best finish of ninth in a grand prix.

The recent Czech Grand Prix at Brno did yield signs of improvement for Bastianini, however, as he came from a season-best 11th on the grid to finish third in the sprint and had podium pace in the main Sunday race before crashing.

As such, he comes to this weekend’s 13th round of the campaign at KTM’s home Red Bull Ring feeling positive about the direction he is going with the RC16, which was further boosted by an aero test in the summer break.

“The summer break was nice to get some rest and recharge the batteries,” Bastianini began.

“But I feel ready to go back racing, and super excited to reunite with the team, especially after the weekend in Brno during which we made a really good step forward all together.

“In addition, I attended an aero test during the break, so I am hoping that we will be able to bring more improvements this week.

“It is the first time that I am heading to Austria with the feeling of a home leg, since it is going to be a very important round for KTM, and I really want to perform in Spielberg.

“The Red Bull Ring is such a nice track, I really enjoy it, so let's see how we can manage it with the KTM.

“Brno gave me more confidence, and I am curious to see what we can do this weekend.”

The Red Bull Ring hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds for Bastianini over the years, with his first podium at the venue in MotoGP coming last year when he was third.

Previously, his best at the Austrian Grand Prix was a 10th-place in 2023.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Guenther Steiner: Lewis Hamilton could quit F1 if form doesn’t improve after break
58m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Trackhouse riders to debut Aprilia upgrade at Austrian MotoGP
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
New sprint rule introduced from Austrian MotoGP round
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK rider labels Panigale V4 R a “great bike, but…”
1h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Summer break aero test brings hope for one struggling KTM MotoGP rider
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Czech MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Brad Binder: Why “super clean” is key with latest KTM
1h ago
Brad Binder victory, 2021 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Flavio Briatore’s time in F1 is “over”, says Ralf Schumacher
1h ago
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP News
Jeremy McWilliams gets last minute Yamaha fill-in ride
2h ago
Jeremy McWilliams
F1 News
McLaren to auction 2026 F1 car before it races
2h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
WSBK News
Outsider gets taste of Kenan Sofuoglu methods that forged Toprak Razgatlioglu
18h ago
Aldi Mahendra, 2025 UK WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.