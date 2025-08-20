MotoGP legend hails Marc Marquez’s ‘courage’ to ‘refuse a lot of money’

Giacomo Agostini was full or praise for Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP legend Giacomo Agostini has praised Marc Marquez’s “courage” to leave Honda at the end of 2023 and ‘refuse a lot of money’ to pursue a ride with Ducati.

The eight-time grand prix world champion elected to quit his factory Honda deal a year early at the end of 2023 in order to join the Gresini Ducati squad in a bid to rejuvenate his career.

Marc Marquez would win three grands prix in 2024 on a year-old Ducati, though prior to this had already muscled eventual champion Jorge Martin out of the marque to grab a factory team seat for this year.

After 13 rounds, Marquez has won nine grands prix, 12 sprints and is 142 points clear in the lead of the championship as he edges closer to a seventh premier class title.

Giacomi Agostini lavishes praise on Marc Marquez

Eight-time MotoGP champion Giacomo Agostini, whom Marquez has now surpassed in the all-time premier class wins list, praised his “courage” for leaving Honda to try to fight for wins again.

“He is fantastic,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“He’s a very talented, and I think today he is happy because he has a good bike and he can show his talent.

“It’s good. It’s fantastic - the two Marquez’s, because the young one is still very, very fast.

“His talent. We see before when he raced with Honda he won a lot, and after he had some problems [with injury] in his shoulder.

“But today he had the courage to change from Honda to Ducati and he refused a lot of money, I think, after many years with Honda.

“But he wanted to win. Once he said to me if I finished races fifth, sixth or seventh I don’t want to race.

“I want to try to win and today he has a bike that has the possibility to win, and he has the ability to show his 100%.”

Ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Marquez is on a streak of six consecutive 37-point weekends.

It represents his longest winning run since the 2014 season, when he scored 10 grands prix victories in a row to start the campaign.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller breathes sigh of relief, Yamaha miss out on signing his replacement
27m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Cadillac near Valtteri Bottas deal, "F1 drivers the least of their problems"
34m ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 Feature
Five F1 rule changes which would cause a drastic shake-up
47m ago
McLaren, Ferrari
F1 News
I drove three F1 races for Red Bull, but Yuki Tsunoda has 'worst performance ever'
48m ago
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
F1 News
Toto Wolff “hated” negotiating with Lewis Hamilton because of one "problem"
1h ago
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP legend hails Marc Marquez’s ‘courage’ to ‘refuse a lot of money’
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Moto2 News
Moto2 team set for double change in 2026 amid Deniz Oncu rumours
1h ago
Deniz Oncu, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Can Kimi Antonelli break this Lewis Hamilton F1 record by the end of the season?
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli
BSB News
Danny Kent puts faith in a Yamaha test for “challenging” Cadwell Park BSB
1h ago
Danny Kent, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
RR News
“Heartbroken” Manx GP racer feels like he has “let down” his team after crash
1h ago
Manx GP