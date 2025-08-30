Casey Stoner explains why he has ended his feud with Valentino Rossi

Casey Stoner names the reason why tension has coolled with Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi’s feud is over - and there is a reason why.

The legendary duo were in attendance at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian MotoGP last weekend.

Stoner and Rossi warmly hugged and spoke on the starting grid in front of excitable TV cameramen.

They had spent time together last year, but Stoner and Rossi have never embraced so publicly.

“They say that time heals all wounds,” Casey Stoner told TNT Sports.

“He has been an incredible competitor of mine over the years.

“Yes, we definitely had our differences while we were racing.

“There were some things I didn’t agree with. He probably didn’t like some of my cheek, as well.

“We thought different, saw differently. That’s the beautiful part of motorsport, everyone is different.

“So, I suppose, with a bit of maturity, with our racing days over, you get a bit of insight into the other person.”

Valentino Rossi extends invite to Casey Stoner

Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner
Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner

Stoner and Rossi squabbled in one of MotoGP’s hottest rivalries.

It is highlighted by Stoner’s iconic line to Rossi after an incident in 2011 in Spain - “your ambition outweighed your talent”.

Stoner retired early with two premier class championships, each of which looks even better with hindsight.

Valentino Rossi accrued nine world titles and worldwide mainstream fame and riches.

Last year, Stoner surprisingly popped up in Tavullia to ride dirtbikes at Rossi’s ranch.

In Austria last weekend, Rossi extended an invite to Stoner to the Misano MotoGP round.

Stoner recently shared footage of a motorcycle event which he joined in Andorra.

“It’s one of the best things that I do,” he said.

“I miss Europe, I miss coming here and catching up. Even in the paddock.

“With my family, we travelled around for years.

“Catching up has been amazing to share some times on bikes again, on the mountains relaxing while trying to send it up the hill.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
​​Helmut Marko suspects Adrian Newey factor in Aston Martin’s sudden F1 progress
23m ago
Adrian Newey
F1 Results
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris quickest
1h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
MotoGP News
I deserve a Ducati factory bike, but it will be 'hell' sharing with Marc Marquez
1h ago
Marc Marquez
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals how likely Max Verstappen is to join Mercedes in future
1h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying today: Full schedule, TV channels
3h ago
The start of the 2024 Dutch GP
MotoGP News
Giacomo Agostini confesses the reason he hasn’t given Pecco Bagnaia a pep talk
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas replacing Franco Colapinto? Alpine set the record straight
4h ago
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez kicks back at comparisons, explains why he is less "aggressive"
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda, 2019 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Cadillac brutally told F1 duo’s “experience doesn’t mean you are quick”
5h ago
Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez