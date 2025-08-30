Casey Stoner explains why he has ended his feud with Valentino Rossi

Casey Stoner and Valentino Rossi’s feud is over - and there is a reason why.

The legendary duo were in attendance at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian MotoGP last weekend.

Stoner and Rossi warmly hugged and spoke on the starting grid in front of excitable TV cameramen.

They had spent time together last year, but Stoner and Rossi have never embraced so publicly.

“They say that time heals all wounds,” Casey Stoner told TNT Sports.

“He has been an incredible competitor of mine over the years.

“Yes, we definitely had our differences while we were racing.

“There were some things I didn’t agree with. He probably didn’t like some of my cheek, as well.

“We thought different, saw differently. That’s the beautiful part of motorsport, everyone is different.

“So, I suppose, with a bit of maturity, with our racing days over, you get a bit of insight into the other person.”

Valentino Rossi extends invite to Casey Stoner

Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner

Stoner and Rossi squabbled in one of MotoGP’s hottest rivalries.

It is highlighted by Stoner’s iconic line to Rossi after an incident in 2011 in Spain - “your ambition outweighed your talent”.

Stoner retired early with two premier class championships, each of which looks even better with hindsight.

Valentino Rossi accrued nine world titles and worldwide mainstream fame and riches.

Last year, Stoner surprisingly popped up in Tavullia to ride dirtbikes at Rossi’s ranch.

In Austria last weekend, Rossi extended an invite to Stoner to the Misano MotoGP round.

Stoner recently shared footage of a motorcycle event which he joined in Andorra.

“It’s one of the best things that I do,” he said.

“I miss Europe, I miss coming here and catching up. Even in the paddock.

“With my family, we travelled around for years.

“Catching up has been amazing to share some times on bikes again, on the mountains relaxing while trying to send it up the hill.”