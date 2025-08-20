Honda to nab future MotoGP star that Marc Marquez wanted Ducati to sign

Honda have reportedly won the battle for the signature of a future MotoGP star who comes with Marc Marquez’s recommendation.

Moto2 Diogo Moreira will sign with Honda, instead of Yamaha, in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up, according to Motorsport.com.

It is also a blow for Marc Marquez who was “pushing” Ducati to sign Moreira.

Sky Italia insisted that Marquez’s friendship with Moreira meant he was trying to convince Ducati bosses to offer a contract.

The authority that Marquez has within Ducati might have proved decisive.

But, it is now Honda who have beaten Yamaha in a two-manufacturer chase to tie down Moreira.

Diogo Moreira to sign for Honda in MotoGP

Diogo Moreira
Diogo Moreira

He will ride for LCR Honda instead of Somkiat Chantra next year, Motorsport.com report.

Moreira will have a three-year deal with Honda.

It means he will be a Brazilian MotoGP rider, alongside Franco Morbidelli, when a grand prix in Brazil returns to the calendar next year.

Moreira will ride in the premier class in the final year before new regulations and tyres come into play in 2027.

Moreira has impressed in Moto2 this season, where he is 35 points behind championship leader Manuel Gonzalez.

Although Gonzalez is highly touted too, and he tested a Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP bike at the Aragon test, he will be beaten to signing a contract for a promotion by Moreira.

Moreira is seen as “perfect” for MotoGP.

“The class of the man – the way he rides, how smooth he is, the little inputs of his body position are perfect,” Sylvain Guintoli told TNT Sports.

“He would make a perfect MotoGP rider, and he proved it.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

