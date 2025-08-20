KTM names Maverick Vinales’ replacement for Hungary MotoGP round

KTM has announced that test rider and former racer Pol Espargaro will deputise for the injured Maverick Vinales at this weekend’s MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ten-time grand prix winner Maverick Vinales suffered a shoulder injury in a crash during qualifying for the German Grand Prix.

Though he attempted to return at the Austrian Grand Prix last week, he ultimately withdrew from the races due to pain in his shoulder.

The injury has proven to be more complicated than initially thought and a recovery time of 16 weeks was given to Vinales back in July.

Pol Espargaro, who became a KTM test rider last year, has been called up to fill in for Vinales at his old Tech3 squad this weekend in Hungary.

The 34-year-old has recent experience of Balaton Park, having taken part in a private test at the venue in June.

He also recently helped the Tech3 squad to a ninth-place finish at the Czech Grand Prix while also replacing Vinales.

“It’s tough for Maverick to miss another race but we saw in Austria that he needs more time for recovery and it’s important to think about MotoGP when you are 100%,” Espargaro said.

“I know this only too well! I repeat again what I said in Czechia: he's doing an amazing job for the factory, and he deserves to continue enjoying the bike, as the other guys have done.

“I hope he’s back asap. Right now we focus on Hungary and it's not easy to change the test rider ‘chip’ for the MotoGP rider ‘chip’, with the level the category has right now and with the pace the others have.

“We’ve had some tests recently and we can see the project is making some great progress.

“I’m happy to be able to help out the team and the factory again by racing this weekend and, as always, it will bring some value to our work behind the scenes and at the races.

“We’ll need to change our mentality and get ready for this new challenge in Balaton Park.”

KTM has enjoyed a bounce in form of late, with Pedro Acosta scoring a double podium at the Czech Grand Prix and managing a third in the sprint in Austria last weekend.

Pol Espargaro’s older brother Aleix Espargaro will also be on the grid for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix as LCR Honda’s injury relief for Somkiat Chantra.

