Uncharted MotoGP venue eyed as an opportunity by one manufacturer

Honda duo hopeful of a big weekend in Hungary

MotoGP’s Hungarian Grand Prix debut at Balaton Park is being eyed as an opportunity for Honda to be “closer tot he front” by 2020 world champion Joan Mir.

Hungary hasn’t been on the calendar since 1992, when the series visited the Hungaroring near Budapest, though there was an aborted attempted to bring the event back in 2010 at the never-realised Balatonring.

After modifications were made to improve safety following initial inspections, the new Balaton Park track will finally host MotoGP’s return to Hungary this weekend.

Though World Superbikes has already raced there, MotoGP mileage has been minimal at the venue, with a Michelin test taking place there a few months ago.

Joan Mir's prediction for Balaton Park circuit

Expected to be a round where the form guide can be reset somewhat, Honda’s Joan Mir is hopeful of this working into the hands of the Japanese manufacturer - especially after his ride to sixth at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“After our weekend in Austria I am looking forward to getting back on track and continuing our momentum,” he said.

“Hungary looks like a really different circuit to Austria, much tighter and more technical.

“It has been a while since we had a brand-new circuit, and I think it can help us to be closer to the front again.

“I am interested to see how MotoGP and our bike performs there, new track, unique layout – a recipe for an exciting weekend.

“It’s always enjoyable to go to new places and meet new fans. Let’s put on a great show for all the Honda supporters there.”

Those who have ridden at the circuit already during track days have noted that MotoGP bikes are unlikely to touch sixth gear around the short, technical layout.

In theory, this should suit Honda well as the bike is down on power but has good turning.

“I’ve been checking the WorldSBK races and the data from when the test team went to Hungary and it looks a very particular kind of circuit,” Luca Marini said.

“At the moment I think we are able to find a good level from quite early in the weekend, so at a new track we should be able to take advantage of that.

“Placing ourselves in a better grid position for the races is one of the main focuses of the weekend, along with testing our new pieces on a different kind of circuit to Austria.

“Nice to meet new fans and experience a different country.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

