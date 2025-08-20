Casey Stoner points to reason why Jorge Martin can be "stronger" after injury hell

Double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner says Jorge Martin’s “horrifying” injury woes in 2025 are only likely to make him “stronger in the future”.

Stoner used the example of Marc Marquez to prove that a rider can return from a period of multiple bad injuries.

After winning the world title last season, the Spaniard face a number of injury setbacks as he began his journey with the factory Aprilia squad.

Jorge Martin was ruled out of pre-season testing after crashing just 13 laps into day one of the Sepang test, before injuring is wrist further in a training incident prior to the Thai Grand Prix.

He would make his race debut four rounds into the campaign in Qatar, only to crash late on in the grand prix and suffer multiple injuries when he was struck by VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Martin returned at the Czech Grand Prix prior to the summer break.

Casey Stoner encourages Jorge Martin

Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner, who won MotoGP titles in 2007 and 2011, said of Martin’s season: “I can’t really put myself in his shoes, to go through what he has.

“But at the same time, we still started a season with a broken wrist and that sort of a thing after having gotten that done in the off-season.

“Then he went from a really difficult moment to a horrifying moment with the crash he had in Qatar.

“So, definitely wasn’t the way he wanted to start the season as world champion.

“But again, these moments normally make you a lot stronger in the future.

“We’ve seen Marc [Marquez] now come back from an extremely bad injury and find his best form, so we don’t know what we’re going to expect from Jorge in the future.

“For me, you can take the highest of highs and lows as well, but that’s something I made sure we didn’t do too much when I was racing.

“If the highs are too high, then the lows are too low.

“So, the important thing is to not ride that high for too long and try to keep yourself a little bit grounded as these lows points will always hit you at some point in your career.

“You have to deal with that at some point and use that as all the knowledge that you can to come back and be stronger.”

During his injury layoff, Martin tried to activate a performance-based release clause in his contract to leave Aprilia at the end of the season.

However, after Aprilia threatened to drag the matter through the courts, Martin has since committed to the final year of his deal.