Revealed: What Valentino Rossi said to Casey Stoner on Austrian MotoGP grid

Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner shared a heartwarming embrace before the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday.

The two MotoGP legends were in attendance at the Red Bull Ring, and saw Marc Marquez win to extend his dominance of the 2025 season.

But all eyes were on Rossi and Stoner on the starting grid, as cameras surrounded their rare meeting.

“I am very, very happy to see you,” Rossi told Stoner.

Casey Stoner asked: “Do you have to disappear at the end of the race?”

Rossi said: “No. I am here. Do you have a bit of time? Come in my box after the race, I will be there.

“We can organise if you want to come to Misano.”

The San Marino MotoGP at Misano is on 12-14 September, and is a home race for the VR46 graduates.

It would also be an opportunity for Stoner to return to Italy, where he visited Valentino Rossi’s famous ranch last year.

The two legends, once fierce rivals, rode against each other in Tavullia last year when Stoner was a guest of Rossi’s.

Their relationship was not always so cordial, of course.

“Your ambition outweighs your talent,” was Stoner’s ice-cold line to Rossi after an incident at the 2011 Spanish MotoGP.

Both ex-riders caused a stir this weekend in Austria.

Stoner was attending because he was a part of a Legends Parade ahead of the grand prix.

He rolled back the years by riding a Repsol Honda to thrill the crowd.

Rossi, meanwhile, was caught in an awkward exchange with his old rival Marquez when cameras caught them crossing paths on Saturday.

Marquez later denied ever seeing Rossi, claiming he was concentrating on his race.

