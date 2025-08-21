MotoGP champion Casey Stoner provides positive health update

Stoner has battled chronic fatigue syndrome for years

Casey Stoner, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Casey Stoner, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner has provided a positive update on his health having battled with chronic fatigue syndrome for years.

The Australian is widely hailed as one of the best riders of the modern era in what proved to be a relatively short career in the premier class.

Casey Stoner made his MotoGP debut in 2006 with the LCR Honda team before stepping over to the factory Ducati squad for 2007, where he won 10 grands prix on his way to a dominant first title.

He first started to suffer from illness in 2009, later being diagnosed at the time with anaemia and an inflamed stomach lining which forced him to miss several races.

In 2011 he moved to Honda, where he won his second world title, before electing to retire at the end of 2012 having grown weary of MotoGP.

In the years since, Stoner has had to battle with more health issues having been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Last year, he spoke about the lows he had been experiencing: “I still have a lot of ups and downs, long periods where I’ve just been sat on the couch.

“I’d really like to finish that. That’s why I separated myself, pretty much entirely, from the world of MotoGP and sport in general.

“It was too hard to watch, because I wasn’t able to get out there and do anything. A lot of depression would kick in over that.”

But during his recent visit to the Austrian Grand Prix, where he took part in the legends parade on a Repsol-coloured Honda RC213V-S, Stoner provided a much more positive update on his health.

“Very well in these last few months in particular,” he told Sky Italy.

“Each year it has been getting better and better and stronger again.

“Started to do some cycling a couple of months ago, so the health is definitely improving.

“It’s been a nice feeling to be back in Europe and see some of this beautiful part of the world again.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

