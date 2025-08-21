Michelin: Balaton Park “generates a lot of thermal stress” on MotoGP tyres

Data from June’s private testing helped Michelin decide on its tyre selection for this weekend’s return of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A modified Balaton Park circuit is the venue for MotoGP’s first Hungary round since 1992.

The 4.115km track features 17 turns around its stop-and-go layout, including the introduction of a new chicane and reworked final section to enhance safety.

Test riders from KTM, Honda, Ducati and Yamaha were present for the exploratory private test, when track temperatures reached a scorching 60°C.

Michelin will supply three symmetric front options (Soft, Medium, Hard) this weekend and, as usual for a new track or surface, increase its tyre selection with a third rear option.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The rears (Soft, Medium and Hard) will all be asymmetric, with a reinforced left shoulder due to the higher number of left-hand turns.

After the special stiffer construction for Austria lasty weekend, the Balaton Park rears feature the standard casing.

However the 2025 Hard front has the stiffer carcass introduced in Austria.

Balaton Park, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

“The Michelin Grand Prix of Hungary is a historic event, as it marks the first time that MotoGP will take place at Balaton Park,” said Michelin Motorsport’s two-wheeled manager Piero Taramasso.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a circuit we don’t yet know perfectly, but we carried out simulations and, more importantly, tests on site a few weeks ago. This allowed us to collect valuable data, even though we know that official riders always push much harder and stress the tyres more in race conditions.

“The layout is not extremely fast, but it includes many acceleration zones, hard braking areas, and slower sections. This generates a lot of thermal stress on the tyres, especially in mid-August when track temperatures can reach 55 to 60°C.

“We are bringing a complete allocation: three symmetric front tires (Soft, Medium, Hard) and three asymmetric rear tyres with reinforced left shoulders.

“This is a broad and flexible choice that should allow riders and teams to quickly identify the best combination from Friday onwards and optimise their settings to manage the race.”

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech 3 this weekend, is the only rider present at the private test who will also be on track for the grand prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, at least some of the tyre allocation will also be new to Espargaro.