Jorge Martin explains why being “without references” at Hungarian MotoGP is good

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin believes that not having “any references” could actually help him at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Martin switched from Pramac Ducati’s Desmosedici to Aprilia Racing and the RS-GP for the 2025 MotoGP season.

The Spanish rider’s struggles so far this season have been so clear, having completed only one race from the opening 13 mostly due to ongoing injury problems.

It means that, as MotoGP approaches its 14th round of the season this weekend (22–24 August), Martin is still adapting himself and his style to the Aprilia.

As a result, Martin is still un-learning a lot of habits he developed in the four seasons he rode the Ducati before switching this season, and this is something that he thinks could be made easier at the new-to-MotoGP Balaton Park than at other circuits where he has more experience.

“I used to ride another bike in the past, and I have a lot of references – from braking points to how to go into the corners, how to exit,” Jorge Martin told MotoGP.com.

“When I arrived at the same track the next year, I tried to do the same things, but they didn't work.”

He added: “I need to change my style a bit with this bike. Maybe the strong point is a different one, or the weak point is a different one.

“Here, without any references, I can just ride, without anything in my head, and I can work on my feeling rather than changing the bike.”

The Aprilia rider continued, saying he has no expectations for his results in Hungary after feeling he got too ambitious at times in Austria, where he crashed twice – including in the grand prix.

“I don’t know what to expect from my side,” he said.

“I want to focus on myself because, even if that’s what my mentality was in Austria, as soon as I got closer to the front, my expectations were a bit too high.

“I wanted to do more than I could in the first few laps then everything became more difficult.

“I have no expectations in terms of results. Whatever comes will be good.

“I have expectations with my work, finding my limit with the bike, finding what I need to be faster and that’s the only target.”

